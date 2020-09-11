What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: September 11th, 2020

There are 38 new additions to be binged on Netflix UK this weekend. With plenty of exciting new Originals, good luck not being able to find a film for you. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK and the top 10s of the week for September 11th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

#Alive (2020) N

Director: Il Cho

Genre: Action, Drama, Horror | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Ah-In Yoo, Shin-Hye Park, Hyun-Wook Lee, Bae-soo Jeon, Hye-won Oh

Even with the ongoing global pandemic, that didn’t stop South Korean moviegoers from making sure that #Alive topped the summer box office.

Spending his days in isolation, streaming, and playing video games, Oh Joon Woo is shocked when he witnesses a news broadcast reporting that a violent pathogen is sweeping across Korea. Taking a look outside of his apartment, flesh-eating zombies are running rampant below, trapping him, and other occupants inside. As his food and water supplies start to dwindle, and his sanity crumbles, Oh Joon Woo is left with little hope of survival.

Pets United (2020) N

Director: Reinhard Klooss

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: Natalie Dormer, Eddie Marsan, Jeff Burrell, Harvey Friedman, Ian Odle

Despite being released in China last year, the German/English animated adventure Pets United has only just arrived on Netflix.

When a horde of evil robots begin to take over their city, the Rogue dog Roger and the elegant but spoilt cat Belle are forced to team up. They must overcome their own prejudices if they are to survive.

Night School (2018)

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Romany Malco, Taran Killam

Despite what the critics say, Kevin Hart continues to be a draw the box office. On a budget of $30 million, Night School was able to achieve over $100 million at the box office.

Teddy Walker, a successful man salesman, accidentally destroys where he works and is forced to find a new job. Without a GED, Teddy is struggling to find a job so he is forced into attending night school to achieve it. The odds are stacked against him when he has to deal with his former high school nemesis, misfit students. and a teacher who thinks he’s too dumb to get his GED.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: September 11th, 2020

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Cobra Kai have dominated the past week on Netflix UK.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: September 11th, 2020 1️⃣Cobra Kai

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣Mr. Bean The Animated Series

4️⃣Away

5️⃣The Umbrella Academy

6️⃣Young Wallander

7️⃣Lucifer

8️⃣Peppa pIG

9️⃣Million Dollar Beach House

🔟Paw Patrol — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 11, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

24 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 11th, 2020

#Alive (2020) N

Aapla Manus (2018)

Ani… Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar (2018)

Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli – Poorvardha (2019)

Bhai: Vyakti Ki Valli – Uttarardh (2019)

Cargo (2020)

Cuties (2020) N

Cycle (2018)

Dad Wanted (2020) N

Dhh (2017)

Kaagar (2019)

Les crevettes pailletees (2019)

Night School (2018)

Pets United (2020) N

Photocopy (2016)

Poshter Girl (2016)

Satria Heroes: Revenge of the Darkness (2017)

Screened Out (2020)

So Much Love to Give (2020) N

Son of Adam (2018)

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) N

The Handmaiden (2016)

The Lost Okoroshi (2019)

Toll Booth (2011)

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 11th, 2020

Buddi (Season 2) N

Family Business (Season 2) N

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N

Record of Youth (Season 1) N

StarBeam (Season 2) N

The Barrier (Season 1) N

The Duchess (Season 1) N

The Gift (Season 2) N

The Idhun Chronicles (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 11th, 2020

My Octopus Teacher (2020) N

The Social Dilemma (2020) N

La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 11th, 2020

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special This Week: September 11th, 2020

Wonho Chung: Live in New York (2014)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!