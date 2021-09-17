What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: September 17th, 2021

It’s been another busy week of additions to the Netflix UK library, but what’s most exciting is the return of one of Netflix’s best Originals, Sex Education. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for September 17th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Sex Education (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells

Netflix’s raunchiest comedy series is back, and it’s bigger and bolder than ever! After a summer of not talking to Maeve, Otis has found himself a surprising beau that has the whole school talking. Meanwhile, the new principal of Moordale implements radical new changes that both the students and staff struggle to adjust with.

The Revenant (2015)

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 156 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Will Poulter, Domhall Gleeson, Forrest Goodluck

It took several worthy Oscar nominations before Leonardo DiCaprio pulled off one of the performances of his career, finally earning him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Visually, The Revenant is one of the best shot films of the last 25 years, showing off the awe-inspiring and breathtaking landscape of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

On the frontier of a fur trading expedition, hunter Hugh Glass is attacked and mauled by a bear, only to be left for dead by members of his own hunting team and his son murdered. Against all odds of survival, Hugh traverses the frozen wilderness on his quest for revenge.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Documentary, Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Jack Whitehall, Michael Whitehall

The fifth and final season will see the hilarious adventures of comedian Jack Whitehall traveling around the world with his old-fashioned dad Michael. Thanks to the pandemic, the boys are restricted to the UK, which sees them treated to a meal from Gordon Ramsay, experience Morris dancing, and herding sheep in Wales.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: September 17th, 2021

Many of last week’s new additions have raced into the top ten movie list on Netflix UK this week. As for TV, Lucifer has taken the crown away from Clickbait.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: September 17th, 2021 1️⃣Lucifer

2️⃣Turning Point 9/11

3️⃣Clickbait

4️⃣Good Girls

5️⃣Money Heist

6️⃣Jack Whitehall Travels with My Father

7️⃣Sharkdog

8️⃣CoComelon

9️⃣Octonauts Above & Beyond

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

25 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 17th, 2021

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Ankahi Kahaniya (2021) N

Black and Blue (2019)

Bloodbath at the House of Death (1984)

Fall of the Krays (2016)

Gemini Man (2019)

Jump (2009)

Justin Bieber: This is my World (2013)

Killing Dad (1989)

King of Boys (2018)

Life for Patients (2017)

Little Singham – Black Shadow (2021)

Man on Fire (2004)

Nightbooks (2021) N

Prisoners of the Lost Universe (1983)

Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story (2017)

Rise of the Krays (2015)

Robert the Bruce (2019)

Robot Overlords (2014)

Sharks: Monster of the Media (2019)

Spandex Sapiens (2016)

The Father Who Moves Mountains (2021) N

The Revenant (2015)

The Stronghold (2021) N

Time After Time (2018)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 17th, 2021

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) N

Castle and Castle (Season 2)

Chicago Party Aunt (Part 1) N

Final Space (Season 3) N

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) N

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 5) N

Kiri (Season 1)

Mad Dog (Season 1)

Nailed It! (Season 6) N

Sex Education (Season 3) N

Squid Game (Season 1) N

Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1)

The Smart Money Woman (Season 1)

10 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 17th, 2021

Alganesh (2018)

Bezness as Usual (2016)

City of The Sun (2017)

My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) N

Schumacher (2021) N

Solar System: The Secrets of the Universe (2014)

The Dazzling Light of Sunset (2016)

The Family (2017)

The Feminine Genius (2018)

To Bolu (2019)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netlfix UK This Week: September 17th, 2021

Keeping Up with Kardashians (Season 6)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 2) N

Too Hot to Handle: Latino (Season 1) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 17th, 2021

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (2021) N

