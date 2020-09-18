What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: September 18th, 2020

It’s an exciting week on Netflix with some truly excellent Originals to choose from the 48 new additions to the UK library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for September 18th, 2020.

First of all, here are this week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Ratched N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 45-62 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Jon Jon Briones, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone

One of the greatest films of the 70s, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is receiving the prequel treatment from American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. Starring the incredible Sarah Paulson, who takes on the role of the infamous Nurse Ratched.

Witness the birth of a monster as a young Nurse Ratched begins her descension into a cruel and evil dictator of a mental psychiatric hospital.

The American Barbecue Showdown N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Food, Reality | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Netflix is determined to get subscribers in the mood for some good old fashioned BBQ. The second Original about BBQ within the past month sees competitors from all across the US taking part in a competition to determine who is the American Barbecue Champion.

Misfits

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 38

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Joseph Gilgun, Iwan Rheon, Robert Sheehan, Lauren Socha

E4’s smash hit anti-superhero series finally makes its way to Netflix. All five seasons of the hilarious series are available to stream now. Fans of Umbrella Academy will instantly recognize Robert Sheehan, who portrays the foul-mouthed but hilarious Irishman Nathan.

Five youths on community service are struck by lightning during a freak storm. Upon awakening, each of them soon discovers they have been granted superpowers. But with great power comes great responsibility and sometimes powers get in the way of life.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: September 18th, 2020

Will Night School and The Fall be usurped this weekend? We can certainly see Nurse Ratched climbing to the top this week.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: September 18th, 2020 1️⃣The Fall

2️⃣Away

3️⃣The Duchess

4️⃣Cobra Kai

5️⃣Mr Bean The Animated Series

6️⃣Get Organized

7️⃣Couples Come Dine with Me

8️⃣The Umbrella Academy

9️⃣Misfits

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

21 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 18th, 2020

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Alice Upside Down (2007)

Anaamika (2014)

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020) N

Donnie Brasco (1997)

First Man (2018)

Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (2020) N

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

Judy & Pnch (2020)

Lara and the Beat (2018)

Nee Enge En Anbe (2014)

Night of Knots (2018)

Northmen – A Viking Saga (2014)

Racing Stripes (2005)

Residue (2020)

The Devil All the Time (2020) N

The Paramedic (2020) N

U Want Me 2 Kill Him? (2013)

Whipped (2020) N

11 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 18th, 2020

100 dias para enamorarnos (Season 1)

Baby (Season 3) N

Close Enough (Season 1) N

Criminal: UK (Season 2) N

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 1) N

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N

Misfits (5 Seasons)

Ratched (Season 1) N

Signs (Season 2) N

The Last Word (Season 1) N

8 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 18th, 2020

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) N

America’s Book of Secrets (Season 1)

Ancient Aliens (Season 1)

Challanger (Limited Series) N

GIMS: On the Record (2020) N

Intervention (Season 1)

MeatEater (Season 3) N

The Universe (Season 1)

6 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 18th, 2020

60 Days In (Season 1)

Beyond Scared Straight (Season 1)

Gogglebox (4 Seasons)

Sing On! (Season 1) N

Taco Chronicles (Volume 2) N

The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 1) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 18th, 2020

Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed (2018)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (2020) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!