What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: September 25th, 2020

Not an extremely busy week on Netflix UK, but with the impending arrival of October, there’s lots more to look forward to soon. Still, there was plenty to be enjoyed from the list of new movies and tv series added to Netflix UK this.

First of all, here are this week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Halloween (2018)

Director: David Gordon Green

Genre: Crime, Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 106 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle

The Halloween franchise has had a lot of ups and downs over the decades. But arguably the best decision made for the franchise was to revise the chronology of the movies, and pick up where Michael Left off after the first two Halloween films.

It’s been four decades after Laurie Strode’s fateful night against Michael Myers and the scars still lie deep. When Michael is able to escape from captivity, he continues his murderous spree against the townsfolk of Hawkins. It’s up to Laurie, and her family, to take down The Shape once and for all.

The School Nurse Files N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 45-57 Minutes

Cast: Yu-mi Jung, Joo-Hyuk Nam, Dylan J. Locke, Edward Hong, Teo Yoo

The School Nurse Files has been a long time coming at Netflix and was one of the first Korean Originals to be ordered by the streaming service. Over a year and a half later and now subscribers can binge the beautiful and psychedelic School Nurse Files.

Ahn Eun Young is a nurse teacher but also serves as a jelly exorcist. Thanks to her supernatural ability to see jellies, she also has the ability to eradicate them. Only needing a toy knife and a BB gun, Ahn Eun Young is a lethal exorcist but to protect the school she enlists the help fellow teacher Hong In Pyo.

The Playbook N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Docuseries, Sport | Runtime: 31-35 Minutes

Some of the most prolific and famous coaches of the modern era delve into their experiences and the rules they live by to achieve success.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: September 25th, 2020

The Devil All the Time enters the weekend as the most popular film on Netflix UK over the past seven days. Meanwhile, Criminal: UK stormed to the top of the TV most popular list.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: September 25th, 2020 1️⃣Criminal: UK

2️⃣Ratched

3️⃣The Fall

4️⃣Misfits

5️⃣The Duchess

6️⃣Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

7️⃣Cobra Kai

8️⃣Mr. Bean The Animated Series

9️⃣Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 25th, 2020

A Cure for Wellness (2016)

Cosmos Laundromat: First Cycle (2015)

DTC Yukemuri Junji Hen From High & Low (2018)

Enola Holmes (2020) N

Halloween (2018)

High & Low The Movie (2016)

High & Low The Movie 2: End of Sky (2017)

High & Low The Movie 3: Final Mission (2017)

High & Low The Red Rain (2016)

High & Low The Worst (2019)

Juliet, Naked (2018)

Kick-Ass (2010)

My Mother’s Wound (2016)

Rhino Season (2012)

Road To High & Low (2016)

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018)

The Blue Elephant 2 (2019)

6 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 25th, 2020

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 3) N

Fukrey Boyzzz (Season 1)

Mighty Express (Season 1) N

Mighty Little Bheem (Season 3) N

Sneakerheads (Season 1) N

The School Nurse Files (Season 1) N

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix This Week: September 25th, 2020

A Love Song for Latasha (2020) N

Kiss the Ground (2020)

The Playbook (Season 1) N

Zulu Man in Japan (2019)

A Perfect Crime (Season 1) N

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 4) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix This Week: September 25th, 2020

The Chef Show (Volume 4) N

