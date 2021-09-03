What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: September 3rd, 2021

The arrival of September marks yet another extremely busy start to the month with 92 new movies and TV shows added in the past week. If you have no plans for the weekend you no longer have a reason to be bored. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week and the top 10s for September 3rd, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Money Heist (Part 5: Volume 1) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes:

Genre: Action, Crime, Mystery | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Ursula Corberó, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran

The climactic end to one of the greatest Spanish shows of the 21st century begins with the first half of part 5.

A mysterious man known only as The Professor hires a band of eight robbers in order to carry out the greatest heist in Spanish history, by robbing the National Coinage and Stamp Factory of Spain. For five months the group practice and learn of every minute detail of the heist which culminates in an eleven-day standoff with hostages, police in all or nothing attempt to make themselves millionaires.

Sparking Joy (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo previously helped millions of Netflix subscribers with her profound approach to cleaning, this time around Marie gives her insight into the joys of family, a balanced life, and the joy of letting go.

Afterlife of the Party (2021) N

Director: Stephen Herek

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Victoria Justice, Midori Francis, Robyn Scott, Adam Garcia, Timothy Renouf

Former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice has been seen in small supporting roles or low-budget comedies since her time on Victorious came to an end in 2013. It’s a Netflix first for Justice and she’ll be hoping to find more success than the recent teen-comedy He’s All That.

On the week of her birthday, social butterfly Cassie commits the immortal sin of dying. In order to make it into heaven, Cassie is given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: September 3rd, 2021

Sweet Girl ensures that He’s All That isn’t the most popular movie on Netflix UK this week. Meanwhile, Clickbait smashed all of its competition (predominantly children’s television) to become the most popular TV show on Netflix UK this past week.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week: September 3rd, 2021 1️⃣Clickbait

2️⃣The Chair

3️⃣CoComelon

4️⃣Paw Patrol

5️⃣Peppa Pig

6️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars

7️⃣Riverdale

8️⃣Family Reunion

9️⃣Outer Banks

🔟Shadowplay — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 3, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

62 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 3rd, 2021

A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella (1995)

A Closed Book (2009)

Afterlife of the Party (2021) N

All at Sea (2010)

Armored (2009)

Ben Is Back (2018)

Bundy and the Green River Killer (2019)

Cemetery Junction (2010)

Chinese Odyssey Part One: Pandora’s Box (1995)

Containment (2015)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Exit Wounds (2001)

Gogglebox (Season 13)

Gone Girl (2014)

Hard Times (2009)

Harold & Jumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Here and There (2020)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

Homefront (2013)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

In Time (2011)

Initial D (2005)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)

Love in a Puff (2010)

Monte Carlo (2011)

My Summer Prince (2016)

Night Wolf (2012)

Old School (2003)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Pentagram (2019)

Peter Bell (2002)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Set Up (2011)

Shot Caller (2017)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Reaper (2019)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Bang Bang Club (2010)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)

The Exorcism of Karen Walker (2018)

The Great Beauty (2013)

The Guns of Navarone (1961)

The Hustle (2019)

The Internship (2013)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Legend of Hercules (2014)

The Notebook (2004)

The Quiet Hour (2014)

The School of the Damned (2019)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Truman Show (1998)

War Dogs (2016)

Worth (2021) N

Wrong Turn (2021)

19 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 3rd, 2021

Avengers Climate Conundrum (Season 1)

Brave Animated Series (Season 1)

Chicago Fire (4 Seasons)

Chicago Med (4 Seasons)

Clique (2 Seasons)

Dive Club (Season 1) N

Good Girls (Season 4) N

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu (Season 1)

HQ Barbers (Season 1)

Kid-E-Cats (Season 2)

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3)

Money Heist (Part 5: Volume 1) N

Mrs. Wilson (Season 1)

PJ Masks (Season 3)

Pororo – The Little Penguin (3 Seasons)

Q-Force (Season 1) N

S.W.A.T. (3 Seasons)

Shameless U.S. (Season 10)

Sharkdog (Season 1)

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 3rd, 2021

Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars (Season 1)

Untold: Crime & Penalties (2021) N

Vegas (2011)

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin (Season 1) N

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 3rd, 2021

How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) N

Sparking Joy (Season 1) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!