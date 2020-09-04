What’s New on Netflix UK This Week & Top 10s: September 4th, 2020

The past week has seen the arrival of September and with it a whole plethora of new titles to be enjoyed on Netflix UK. With a total of 80 new additions, you’ll be more than spoilt for choice this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK this week for September 4th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix:

Deadpool (2016)

Director: Tim Miller

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 108 Minutes

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Karan Soni, Ed Skrein

It took years for Ryan Reynolds to get the greenlight at Fox for a Deadpool movie, but it was definitely worth it. When the film his theatres around the world it didn’t take long for Deadpool to reach the milestone of becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Diagnosed with terminal cancer, mouthy mercenary Wade Wilson leaves the love of his life to have experimental treatment. The treatment disfigures Wade but leaves him with powers of immortality and incredible regeneration. With his newfound power, and going by the name Deadpool, Wade seeks out the man who made him ugly.

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

Director: Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, Simon Wells

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum

One of the most underrated animated films of all time, The Prince of Egypt was the crown jewel of DreamWorks in the 90s. A fantastic retelling of the classic Biblical tale of Moses and the Ten Commandments, with an incredible ensemble cast, music, and animation Prince of Egypt is a worthy watch this weekend.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N

Director: Charlie Kauffman

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, Jesse Plemons, David Thewlis, Colby Minifie

Based on Iain Reid’s highly acclaimed novel, we expect Charlie Kauffman’s adaptation of I’m Thinking of Ending Things to be one of the most discussed originals in September.

A young woman and her boyfriend Jake take a trip to meet his parents for the first time, but full of misgivings, she is struggling to figure out how to break up with him. Upon arriving at his parent’s secluded farm, she begins to question everything she knew about Jake and herself.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

52 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 4th, 2020

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)

9 (2009)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

All Together Now (2020)

Always Be My Maybe (2016)

Ave Maryam (2018)

Blow (2001)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Darkman (1990)

Deadpool (2016)

Demolition Man (1993)

Devil (2010)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Dudley Do-Right (1999)

Enemy Lines (2020)

Fear (1996)

Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) N

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Johnny English (2003)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Jungle (2017)

Kandasamys: The Wedding (2019)

Kill Me Three Times (2014)

Love, Guarenteed (2020) N

Maniyarayile Ashoken (2020)

Parenthood (1989)

Room (2015)

Soldier (1998)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

State of Play (2009)

Stretch (2014)

Sudden Death (1995)

Take Me Home Tonight (2011)

The Debt Collectors (2020)

The Match (2020) N

The Platform (Season 1)

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

True: Friendship Day (2020) N

Watchmen (2009)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

You’re My Boss (2015)

Zodiac (2007)

Zoolander (2001)

17 New TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: September 4th, 2020

Away (Season 1) N

Beyblade Burst Turbo (Season 1)

Black Books (3 Seasons)

Bookmarks (1 Collection) N

Borgen (3 Seasons)

Call the Midwife (8 Seasons)

H (4 Seasons)

Heidi (1 Season)

Horrible Histories (Season 6)

Mr. Bean (1 Season)

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series (2 Seasons)

Shameless (Season 9)

Space Dandy (2 Seasons)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) N

Staged (Season 1)

The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes (Season 1) N

Young Wallander (Season 1) N

5 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 4th, 2020

Body Fixers (2 Seasons)

Come Dine with Me (1 Season)

Couples Come Dine with Me (Season 1)

Emily’s Lab (Season 1) N

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (4 Seasons)

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 4th, 2020

Sky Tour: The Movie (2020)

They’ve Gotta Have Us (Season 1)

Chef’s Table: BBQ (1 Volume) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 4th, 2020

Afonso Padilha: Classless (2020) N

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Season 1) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 4th, 2020

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (2020) N

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: September 4th, 2020

Venom and The Fall enter the weekend at number one in their respective categories.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: September 4th, 2020 1️⃣The Fall

2️⃣Lucifer

3️⃣Cobra Kai

4️⃣Million Dollar Beach House

5️⃣The Umbrella Academy

6️⃣Dirty John

7️⃣Hoops

8️⃣Selling Sunset

9️⃣Peppa Pig

🔟Mr Bean: The Animated Series — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 4, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!