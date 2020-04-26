What’s New on Netflix UK This Weekend: April 26th, 2020

It’s the end of the weekend and a fresh new week awaits but Netflix UK has plenty to keep you entertained during the final moments of the weekend. Here’s a deep dive into the 12 new titles that were added.

Most titles added over the weekend have been titles spoken in Arabic which may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Highlights of those titles include 1000 Mabrouk, a comedy that’s akin to the likes of Groundhog Day where a man relives his wedding day over and over. Cairo Class is a series about a group of women leaving their homes to attend university in Cairo.

Here are a few of the other highlights:

The Martian (2015)

Runtime: 141 mins

Genre: Sci-fi

Director: Ridley Scott

20th Century Fox has put out some excellent space movies over the past few years with First Man being one of the best. However, the Matt Damon title from 5 years ago easily is one of the best movies in the genre. Period.

We follow an astronaut who is left for dead after a routine mission on Mars goes disastrously wrong. He then has to come up with a plan to return home.

The Last Kingdom (Season 4)

Genre: Historical drama

The big new title added this weekend is the newest season of Netflix’s premiere historical drama series, The Last Kingdom.

Here’s what you can expect from the fourth season:

“As Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father’s dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix UK: April 26th, 2020

7 New Movies Added Today

1000 Mabrouk (2009)

Bheeshma (2020)

She Made Me a Criminal (2006)

The Dealer (2010)

The International Player (El alamy) (2009)

The Martian (2015)

The Promise (2008)

5 New TV Series Added Today

Cairo Class (Season 1)

Coronavirus, Explained (Limited Series) N

Erased (Season 1)

My Secret Romance (Season 1)

The Last Kingdom (Season 4) N

There have also been a few removals from Netflix UK this weekend including:

Den of Thieves

Ingrid Goes West

The Next Three Days

What are you watching on Netflix UK this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.