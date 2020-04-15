What’s New on Netflix UK: April 15th, 2020

It’s a busy day on Netflix with the addition of 17 new titles to the library! Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for April 15th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

The Innocence Files N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Crime Docuseries

Across 8 eight cases we learn the injustice imposed upon the lives of innocents who were wrongfully convicted for crimes they never committed. Each episode details the story behind the cases, and how the Innocence Project helped highlight and overturn the wrongful convictions

Outer Banks N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Charles Esten, Alexis Desiree Jones

One for the Goonies lovers but with fewer pirates and no Fratellis. This latest series is the perfect binge for subscribers looking for something new today.

A group of teenagers led by John B stumble upon a treasure map that unearths a long-sought-after treasure linked to the mysterious disappearance of John B’s father.

New Marvel additions

With the recent launch of Disney+ many fans will be surprised to see the arrival of Marvel content on Netflix UK.

Today has seen the addition of four animated Marvel titles. The most exciting of which is Planet Hulk, one of the best and most popular stories for the big green machine.

Other Marvel additions include Thor: Tales of Asgard, Hulk VS. and Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow.

Full list of new titles added to Netflix UK today: April 15th, 2020

The Big Family Cooking Show: Season 2

Crimson Peak (2015)

Fittest in Dubai (2019)

For the Broken Hearted (2018)

Hulk Vs. (2009)

The Innocence Files: Limited Series N

LeapFrog: Letter Factory (2003)

LeapFrog: Numberland (2011)

LeagFrog: Phonics Farm (2011)

LeapFrog: Sing-along, Read-along (2011)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)

Outer Banks: Season 1 N

Planet Hulk (2010)

Still Game: Season 8

Super Wings: Season 1

Thor: Tales of Asgard (2011)

Tjovito: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 2

World Famous Lover (2020)

Titles that left Netflix UK today

Babes in Toyland (1986)

Band of Robbers (2015)

Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars (2010)

Love in a Cold Climate: Season 1

Over the Garden Wall (2014)

Prescription Thugs (2015)

Sundown (2016)

The Fugitive (1993)

Wild Kratts: 2 Seasons

Episodes were also removed from;

Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood

Steven Universe

