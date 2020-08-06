A slightly busier Thursday than usual today with the arrival of 5 new additions to the UK library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for Thursday, August 6th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

The Seven Deadly Sins N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 76

Genre: Anime, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Bryce Papenbrook, Cristina Valenzuela, Erika Harlacher, Sora Amamiya, Tatsuhisa Suzuki

It’s been almost two years since the third season of The Seven Deadly Sins arrived on Netflix, and finally, fans can now sit back and enjoy the fourth season of Netflix’s most popular anime series.

In the Kingdom of Britannia, the Holy Knights protect the country from evildoers and dark creatures. When a group of Holy Knights known as “The Seven Deadly Sins” are framed for the assassination of the Chief Holy Knight Zaratas, they flee the capital. Ten years later, the Holy Knights have staged a coup d’état and have become the tyrannical rulers of Britannia. Princess Elizabeth seeks the help of the Seven Deadly Sins in the hope of saving the Kingdom and her Family.

The Rain N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Alba August, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lukas Løkken, Johannes Kuhnke

The final, and climatic season of The Rain.

After a virus carried by the rain wipes out most of the world’s population, only a handful of people remains. To escape from the virus, Danish siblings Simone and Rasmus took shelter in a bunker for six years before eventually emerging. Choosing to search for their father, a scientist who left them in the bunker but never returned to his children. Traversing across Denmark and Sweden, the pair join a group of survivors, as they search for a safe place to hide from the rain and most importantly to find their father who just may have the cure.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 6th, 2020

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (2019)

Ever After High (Season 5) N

Nasha Natasha

The Rain (Season 3) N

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: August 6th, 2020

Inside Number 9 (Episodes Removed)

National Bird (2016)

Wild (2014)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: August 6th, 2020

The Mask and The Umbrella Academy continue their stay at the top, and everyone’s favorite 90s sitcom, Friends, make a return to the top 10.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: August 6th, 2020 1️⃣The Umbrella Academy

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣Good Girls

4️⃣Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

5️⃣Friday Night Dinner

6️⃣Cursed

7️⃣Sugar Rush

8️⃣Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

9️⃣Down to Earth with Zac Efron

🔟Friends

