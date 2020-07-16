What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 16th, 2020

It’s a bit of a quiet one today, with only three new additions to Netflix UK. However, after the 13-strong drop of content yesterday, we can’t say we’re surprised. Today’s additions include an obsession-fuelled thriller, romantic reality TV, and a raunchy French comedy.

Fatal Affair (2020) N

Director: Peter Sullivan

Genre: Psychological thriller, drama | Runtime: 90 minutes

Cast: Aubrey Cleland, Carolyn Hennesy, Maya Stojan, Nia Long, Omar Epps, Stephen Bishop

A drink with an old colleague runs the risk of jeopardizing everything for successful lawyer, Ellie Warren.

After getting too close with a flirty ex-colleague, Ellie does her best to set boundaries and work on her relationship with her loving husband. Her old flame, however, has other ideas. Expect lots of tense moments and a dramatic finale.

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) N

Genre: Docuseries, reality TV, dating

Episodes: 8 | Episode length: approx 40 min

Dating shows seem to be having a bit of a moment on Netflix recently. Both Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle rocketed to the top of the most-watched lists. We wonder if Indian Matchmaking will have the same effect?

We follow professional matchmaker, Sima Taparia (AKA Auntie Sima) as she attempts to find suitable partners for single people of Indian descent. The show sensitively busts myths around arranged marriage and explores what it takes to make a relationship work: arranged, or otherwise.

MILF (2018) N

Director: Axelle Laffont

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 96 minutes

Cast: Marie-Josée Croze, Virginie Ledoyen, Axelle Laffont

Not to be confused with the 2010 college-dude comedy of the same name.

This French comedy follows three forty-something women enjoying a vacation in the beautiful Côte d’Azur. When a trio of young men take an interest, the women decide to use their powers of seduction for some fun…

Unfortunately, there are also four titles leaving Netflix UK today:

Big (Season 1)

Forks Over Knives (2011)

Hi! School: Love-On (Season 1)

Moorim School (Season 1)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today

No change from yesterday: The Old Guard remains the most popular movie, with Down to Earth with Zac Efron topping the UK TV chart.

Most Popular Movies

The Old Guard The Equalizer 2 Vacation 365 Days The Lorax DJ Cinderella Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation The Equalizer Minions Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Most Popular TV shows

Down to Earth with Zac Efron Unsolved Mysteries The Business of Drugs Snowpiercer Warrior Nun The Sinner Tattoo Fixers Stateless The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

