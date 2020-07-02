Compared to yesterday’s giant haul of titles, Tuesday’s list is incredibly lacking in quantity, but by all means, there’s a great new Original series to tune into. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and what’s popular on Netflix UK for July 2nd, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Warrior Nun N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 37 – 50 minutes

Cast: Toya Turner, Alba Baptista, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Thekla Reuten

Netflix’s latest comic book adaptation is doing it for the sisters, and we’re fully expecting it to be a smash hit with audiences everywhere.

19-year-old Ava wakes up within a morgue with a divine artifact embedded on her back. Discovering she is now part of an ancient order, she is tasked with protecting the earth from demonic forces.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 2nd, 2020

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N

Warrior Nun (Season 1) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 2nd, 2020

Bridal Mask (1 Season)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: July 2nd, 2020

The Sinner is still extremely popular on Netflix UK!

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (July 2nd) 1. The Sinner

2. Floor is Lava

3. Snowpiercer

4. Rick and Morty

5. The Order

6. Dark

7. White Lines

8. 13 Reasons Why

9. Shameless

10. Home Game — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 2, 2020

What are you watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!