What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 7th, 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on July 7, 2020, 5:39 am EST

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant is now available to stream on Netflix UK

There’s only one new addition to the Netflix UK library, but it’s without a doubt a great one. Jim Jefferies marks another hilarious outing for his standup career on Netflix today. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and what’s popular on Netflix UK for July 7th, 2020.

Here is today’s top and only highlight on Netflix UK:

Jim Jeffries: Intolerant (2020) N

Director: Scott Zabielski
Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 66 Minutes

The Australian King of stand up comedy is back, and he’s bigger and bolder than ever! Instead of taking on the world of American politics, this time we get a little more than we bargained for as Jim takes the time to explain his love-hate relationship with all things dairy.

  • Jim Jeffries: Intolerant (2020) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 7th, 2020

  • 1 Mile to You (2017)
  • NSU German History X (Season 1) N
  • Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)
  • Wonder Woman (2017)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: July 7th, 2020

Unsolved Mysteries and Mission Impossible continue their reign at the top.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below.

