What’s New on Netflix UK Today: June 26th, 2020

There are 9 great new additions to be enjoyed on Netflix UK this weekend, so if you’re not soaking in the sun make sun make sure to check out everything that’s new on Netflix UK for June 26th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) N

Director: David Dobkin

Genre: Comedy, Music | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Will Ferrel, Natasia Demetriou, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan

With great sadness, we all missed out on the Eurovision song contest this year, but Will Ferrel has your back with his hilarious new comedy. Inspired by the European competition we suspect this will be the most popular movie on Netflix come Monday morning.

Aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir’s journey as they are given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition.

Home Game N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Docuseries, Sports | Runtime: 22 – 36 minutes

Sport comes in all shapes and sizes, not to mention some of the dangers these sports pose to the competing athletes. In this docuseries, we get an insight into the traditional sports of nations all across the world, like the highland games of Scotland to the Pehlwani wrestling of India.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: 26th June 2020

9 new additions to the UK library:

All For Love (Season 1) N

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) N

Home Game (Season 1) N

Kasanova (2019)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

Ordinary People (2016)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (Season 2) N

Twogether (Season 1) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: 26th June 2020

A Long Way Home (2003)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: 26th June 2020

The Sinner and Hotel Transylvania 3 remain top going into the weekend!

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK (June 26th) 1. The Sinner

2. Floor is Lava

3. Rick and Morty

4. Th Order

5. Snowpiercer

6. White Lines

7. Shameless

8. 13 Reasons Why

9. Queen of the South

10. The Last Dance — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 26, 2020

