What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: August 19th, 2020

Another quiet Wednesday on Netflix UK with the addition of three new TV-series and one movie. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for August 19th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

High Score N

Seasons: Limited | Episodes: 6

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 37-47 Minutes

Video Games have been engraved into our pop culture and has easily become one of the best sources of entertainment today. Each episode chronicles the history of some of the most popular games and eras of Video Games. Starting from the worldwide phenomenon of Pac-Man to the 3-D revolution of Wolfenstein and Doom.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 19th, 2020

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1) N

High Score (Limited Series) N

Little Singham: Kaal Ka Badla (2020)

Million Pound Menu (Season 2)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: August 19th, 2020

Hide and Seek (2016)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

