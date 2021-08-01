What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: August 1st, 2021

It’s an incredibly busy start to a new month for Netflix UK with the addition of 49 new movies and TV shows to the library. It’s going to be a busy August ahead for Netflix UK subscribers, with plenty to look forward to, however, here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for August 1st, 2021.

Here are some of today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Troy (2004)

Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 163 Minutes

Cast: Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Julian Glover, Brian Cox

Wolfgang Peterson’s directed adaptation of Homer’s Greek fable was arguably one of the best-produced movies of the mid-2000s, completely unafraid to divulge into the scale and legend of one of Ancient Greece’s most beloved myths.

Paris, the Prince of Troy, ignites a war between the Trojans and Spartans when he seduces Helen, the Queen of Sparta. The full might of the Spartan army descends upon the walled city of Troy as the fabled Trojan War begins.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Director: John Hughes

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jeffrey Jones, Jennifer Grey

The 80s is jam-packed with movies that define the era, in particular, those directed by John Hughes. Capturing the hearts and minds of teenagers and young adults everywhere with Ferris Bueller Day’s Off, the movie has since gone to become of the most referenced movies in Hollywood.

Determined to enjoy a day off from school with his girlfriend and best friend, Ferris Bueller tricks his parents and school into believing he’s unwell. However, his annoyed sister, and suspicious principal are determined to foil Ferris’s plans.

Jackass 3 (2010)

Director: Jeff Tremaine

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Bam Margera, Ryan Dunn, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña

With a fourth Jackass movie on the way, it’s only proper that fans tune in to rewatch all of the hilarious stunts the Jackass boys carried out in their biggest film to date, Jackass 3.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK

46 New Movies Added to Netflix UK on August 1st, 2021:

Barnyard (2006)

Black Mass (2015)

Blitz (2011)

Booty Call (1997)

Boyka: Undisputed (2016)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Cardboard Gangsters (2016)

Chaos (2005)

Chocolat (2000)

Comes a Bright Day (2012)

Creed (2015)

Elysium (2013)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Get Hard (2015)

Ghostbusters (2016)

Gosford Park (2001)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

Hurricane (2018)

I Missed You: Director’s Cut (2021)

Jackass 3 (2010)

Miss Potter (2006)

Munich (2005)

ONCE (2006)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Primal Fear (1996)

RocknRolla (2008)

Sabrina (1995)

Saw 3 (2006)

Serendipity (2001)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Solomon Kane (2009)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Crush (1993)

The Firm (1993)

The Girl in the Bathtub (2018)

The Hitman’s Apprentice (2012)

The Island (2005)

Time and Tide (2000)

Tommy (1975)

Troy (2004)

Vacation (2015)

Wild Oats (2016)

World Trade Center (2006)

Young Guns 2 (1990)

3 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK on July 1st, 2021:

Ackley Bridge (3 Seasons)

Darwin’s Game (Season 1)

Masha and the Bear (Season 4)

Most Popular Movies & TV shows from the Past 30 Days on Netflix UK

We’ve taken a look at the most popular titles on Netflix UK from July 2021, which saw a great number of subscribers enjoying many Netflix Originals. As expected, Netflix’s ambitious release of the Fear Street trilogy saw the first installment reach number one for movies. Meanwhile, the raunchy drama Sex/Life smashed the competition to top the TV list.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK in July 2021: 1️⃣Sex/Life

2️⃣Virgin River

3️⃣Never Have I Ever

4️⃣Too Hot to Handle

5️⃣Atypical

6️⃣Peppa Pig

7️⃣CoComelon

8️⃣RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars

9️⃣Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

🔟Pokemon Journeys — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 1, 2021

