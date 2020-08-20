What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: August 20th, 2020

It’s a surprisingly busy Thursday on Netflix UK today with the addition of 11 new titles to the library. Anime fans in the UK will be delighted with the latest Original series to arrive, and we’ve continued to keep track of the most popular titles streaming in the UK. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for August 20th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Great Pretender N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 14

Genre: Anime, Crime | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Chiaki Kobayashi, Junichi Suwabe, Natsumi Fujiwara, Mie Sonozaki

Great Pretender is already one of the best-looking anime series of 2020, and will easily go down as one of the best Original anime to drop in 2020.

Professional swindler and the supposed best in Japan, Edamura Masato and his partner in crime Kudo attempted to trick a Frenchmen in Asakusa, only to be swindled in return. Revealing himself to be Laurent Thierry, one of the best world’s best swindlers and leader of the Mafia. Edamura’s fate is now in Laurent Thierry’s hands as the young man engages in the Frenchman’s dirty jobs.

Goedam

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Anthology, Horror | Runtime: 7-15 Minutes

Cast: SEOLA, Lee Hyun-joo, Song Chae-yun, Han Ga-rim, Shim So-young

Horror aficionados are all about anthologies, and in recent years South Korea has stepped up its output of excellent horror titles. Through eight short, but terrifying episodes, it’ll have your pulse racing throughout.

Each episode of Goedam is based on the horrifying urban legends of South Korea.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 20th, 2020

After the Wedding (2019)

Biohackers (Season 1) N

Confessions of a Serial Killer with Piers Morgan (2019)

The Crimes That Bind (2020) N

Goedam (Season 1)

Good Kisser (2019)

Great Pretender (Season 1) N

Inconceivable (2017)

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) N

Psychopath with Piers Morgan (2019)

Scarecrow (2019)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: August 20th, 2020

Dhanak (2015)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: August 20th, 2020

Project Power keeps the top spot and The Fall maintains its run at the top of the TV series.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: August 20th, 2020 1️⃣The Fall

2️⃣The Umbrella Academy

3️⃣Dirty John

4️⃣Selling Sunset

5️⃣Good Girls

6️⃣Don't Tell the Bride

7️⃣Serial Killer With Piers Morgan

8️⃣Teenage Bounty Hunters

9️⃣Killer Women with Piers Morgan

🔟Friday Night Dinner — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 20, 2020

