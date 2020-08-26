What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: August 26th, 2020

Only five new additions to the library on this windy hump day in the UK. There are some excellent new Originals that have arrived today, along with a superhero blockbuster. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK, and the top 10s today for August 26th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Venom (2018)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott

Despite its poor Rotten Tomatoes score, and being bashed by the critics, Venom was still an incredibly fun and fulfilling film. The feature still made over $850 million at the box office, granting Venom a well-deserved sequel that’s set for release in 2021.

Disgraced reporter Eddie Brock bonds with an alien symbiotic entity known as Venom. Together, the pair take on Carlton Darke, the CEO of Life Foundation, who has been using humans in experiments with other symbiotes.

Making The Witcher (2020) N

Director: Nathan Wiley

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 32 Minutes

The Witcher thrust itself onto Netflix’s list of best Originals in late 2019, and now fans can get an in-depth look into the creation of the series.

Rising Phoenix (2020) N

Director: Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Stars: Tatyana McFadden, Bebe Vio Beatrice, Jonnie Peacock, Jean Baptiste Alaize

The Paralympics is one of the world’s greatest sports competitions, allowing thousands of Paralympians the chance to win glory for their nation. Elite athletes have their say on what the Paralympic games mean to them and what it’s done to promote diversity and understanding disabilities worldwide.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 26th, 2020

5 new additions to the UK library:

Her Mother’s Killer (Season 1) N

Making The Witcher (2020) N

Million Dollar Beach House (Season 1) N

Rising Phoenix (2020) N

Venom (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: August 26th, 2020

As Above, So Below (2014)

Madre (2016)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: August 26th, 2020

Project Power and Lucifer continue their reign at the top of the UK lists.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: August 26th, 2020 1️⃣Lucifer

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣The Umbrella Academy

4️⃣Dirty John

5️⃣Hoops

6️⃣High Score

7️⃣Rust Valley Restorers

8️⃣Selling Sunset

9️⃣Good Girls

🔟Don't Tell the Bride — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 26, 2020

What have you been watching on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!