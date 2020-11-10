What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: November 10th, 2020

It’s another quiet, and cold Tuesday for Netflix UK with the addition of four new movies and TV series to the library. There’s an exciting new holiday rom-com that we expect will set the hearts of many teen subscribers alight all over the country. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and the tops 10s on Netflix UK for November 10th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

DASH & LILY (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 23-27 Minutes

Cast: Austin Abrams, Dante Brown, Midori Francis, Troy Iwata, Agneeta Thacker

We suspect by the end of the week to see DASH & LILY unseat The Queen’s Gambit from its top spot. The newly released holiday rom-com is what every subscriber needs to get into the Christmas spirit.

Lily, an unlucky in love 16-year-old, listens to the advice of her lucky-in-love brother and leaves her red notebook on her favorite bookshop shelf. The book, filled with a dare, has Lily waiting for the right guy to come along and accept her challenge. Dash just so happens to come across her notebook, curious by her challenge, and looking for the perfect distraction takes Lily’s Book of Dares. As Dash and Lily begin to send each other on a scavenger hunt all across Manhattan, the pair are falling in love with the on-page selves. Discovering if the pair have the same chemistry in person could be their biggest dare yet.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: November 10th, 2020

A Lion in the House (Limited Series)

DASH & LILY (Season 1) N

Giant Jack (Season 1) N

The Nokdu Flower (Season 1)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: November 10th, 2020

Harvest Moon (2015)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: November 10th, 2020

Spider-Man claims the top spot from Spongebob, which should come as no surprise as Sony’s animated feature is available in stunning 4K UHD.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: November 10th, 2020 1️⃣The Queen's Gambit

2️⃣Sister, Sister

3️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

4️⃣The End of the F***ing World

5️⃣Modern Family

6️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

7️⃣Emily in Paris

8️⃣Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

9️⃣Cocomelon

🔟Barbarian

