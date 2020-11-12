What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: November 12th, 2020

It’s been a busier week than what we’ve seen previously on Netflix, but for today there are some fantastic foreign titles to choose from. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and the top 10s for Netflix UK on November 12th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Graceful Friends (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 17

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Joon-Sang Yoo, Yun-ah Song, Soo-bin Bae, Seong-oh Kim, Seok-yong Jeong

We fully expected Graceful Friends to be a Netflix Original, but surprisingly the jTBC series was omitted from the line-up. Thankfully, Netflix has a lucrative and fruitful relationship with the South Korean network so it was only a matter of time before the series arrived.

After a murder case rocks their town, a group of 40-something couples’ lives is changed forever.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: November 12th, 2020

A Very Special Love (2008)

Ethos (Season 1) N

First Love (2018)

Graceful Friends (Season 1)

Ludo (2020) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: November 12th, 2020

Aftermath (2017)

Long Time Running (2017)

Mars (2 Seasons)

Shining Inheritance (1 Season)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: November 12th, 2020

The Queen’s Gambit’s biggest threat right now is the latest release of Dash & Lily. We can certainly expect to see The Crown in the top spot by this time next week.