What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: November 16th, 2020

The Crown (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 40

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 57 Minutes

Cast: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin, Erin Doherty

It’s been a long year, but the anticipation for the fourth season of The Crown never dropped for a second. After binge-watching the season ourselves, we can confirm season 4 is the best one yet.

It’s 1979, and the UK sees a radical change in its history when Margaret Thatcher becomes Prime Minister of the UK. Meanwhile, for the Windsors, it’s an exciting time for the family when Charles introduces Lady Diana to the family.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: November 16th, 2020

Arkansas (2020)

Life of the Party (2018)

What’s New on Netflix UK at the Weekend

Man Down (Season 4)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Tattoo Fixers on Holiday (2 Seasons)

Zombieland (2009)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: November 16th, 2020

The Collapsed (2011)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: November 16th, 2020

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: November 16th, 2020 1️⃣TheQueen's Gambit

2️⃣Trial 4

3️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

4️⃣The Crown

5️⃣Dash & Lily

6️⃣The Liberator

7️⃣Sister, Sister

8️⃣Modern Family

9️⃣Cocomelon

🔟Emily in Paris — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 16, 2020

