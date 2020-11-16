What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What's New on Netflix United Kingdom (UK) > What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: November 16th, 2020

What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: November 16th, 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on November 16, 2020, 5:35 am EST

The Crown season 4 is now available to stream on Netflix UK

It’s a very quiet Monday with only two new additions to the UK library. Thankfully, we saw the addition of the latest season of The Crown on Sunday, which will keep subscribers busy this week. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and the top 10s on Netflix UK for November 16th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

The Crown (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 40
Genre: Drama | Runtime: 57 Minutes
Cast: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin, Erin Doherty

It’s been a long year, but the anticipation for the fourth season of The Crown never dropped for a second. After binge-watching the season ourselves, we can confirm season 4 is the best one yet.

It’s 1979, and the UK sees a radical change in its history when Margaret Thatcher becomes Prime Minister of the UK. Meanwhile, for the Windsors, it’s an exciting time for the family when Charles introduces Lady Diana to the family.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: November 16th, 2020

  • Arkansas (2020)
  • Life of the Party (2018)
What’s New on Netflix UK at the Weekend
  • The Crown (Season 4) N
  • Man Down (Season 4)
  • Sorry to Bother You (2018)
  • Tattoo Fixers on Holiday (2 Seasons)
  • Zombieland (2009)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: November 16th, 2020

  • The Collapsed (2011)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: November 16th, 2020

 

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

