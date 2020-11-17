What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: November 17th, 2020

Only four new additions to brag about on Netflix UK today, but three are excellent new Originals ready to be binged. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and the most popular movies and tv series on Netflix UK for November 17th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Kevin Hart: Zero F**Ks Given (2020) N

Director: Leslie Small

Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 69 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Hart

Hart is back for his second Stand-Up special with Netflix. Taking to the stage once again, Hart goes into hilarious detail about sex after 40, exposing male group chats and life with COVID-19.

We Are the Champions (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Docuseries, Sport | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Sport has a habit of bringing communities together, but unlike football, you don’t have to risk breaking every bone in your body chasing a wheel of cheese down a steep hill. In this fascinating docuseries, the culture and passion of some of the world’s most bizarre sporting events are explored.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: November 17th, 2020

Ainu Mosir (2020)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 4) N

Kevin Hart: Zero F**Ks Given (2020) N

We Are the Champions (Season 1) N

Movies & TV Series Scheduled to Leave Netflix UK Today: November 17th, 2020

Krish Trish and Baltiboy: Face Your Fears (2017)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: November 17th, 2020

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: November 17th, 2020 1️⃣The Crown

2️⃣The Queen's Gambit

3️⃣Trial 4

4️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

5️⃣Dash & Lily

6️⃣Sister, Sister

7️⃣Modern Family

8️⃣Cocomelon

9️⃣The Liberator

🔟Paw Patrol — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 17, 2020

