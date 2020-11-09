What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: November 9th, 2020

There’s only one new addition to discuss on Netflix UK today, but we’ve seen some major changes to the most popular movie lists over the weekend. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and most popular on Netflix UK for November 9th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix:

Undercover (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Tom Waes, Frank Lammers, Manou Kersting, Anna Drijver, Elise Schaap

Netflix’s expansion into the European market has included some truly fantastic Originals. Undercover has been the only Belgium Original on Netflix thus far, but if this series sets the standard for future Originals then we can’t wait to see what’s next.

In order to infiltrate the operations of a Kingpin’s drug empire, two undercover agents pose as a couple at the campsite where he spends his weekends.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: November 9th, 2020

What’s New on Netflix UK From the Weekend

Office Uprising (2018)

Surrounded (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: November 9th, 2020

21 Jump Street (2012)

Ouija (2014)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: November 9th, 2020

Plenty of new movies that were added to Netflix UK last week have made their way into the top 10 list already. As for the TV series list, Star Trek Discovery is climbing the ladder but The Queen’s Gambit maintains its reign at the top.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: November 9th, 2020 1️⃣The Queen's Gambit

2️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

3️⃣Modern Family

4️⃣The End of the F***ing World

5️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

6️⃣Emily in Paris

7️⃣Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

8️⃣Sister, Sister

9️⃣Barbaren

🔟Cocomelon — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 9, 2020

