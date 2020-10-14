What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: October 14th, 2020

It’s another quiet Wednesday on Netflix UK today with the small addition of four new titles to the library. There’s still plenty from the previous few days to keep you busy, but for K-Pop fans there’s an extremely exciting new Original to stream. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix UK for October 14th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) N

Director: Caroline Suh

Genre: Documentary, Music | Runtime: 79 Minutes

The rise 0f K-Pop in recent years has proven how music transcends beyond borders and language barriers. One of the brightest, talented, and most popular groups to emerge from South Korea in recent years is BLACKPINK. Light Up the Sky takes an in-depth look into the meteoric rise of BLACKPINK, with the members themselves sitting down to discuss their time spent as trainees to global superstars.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: October 14th, 2020

A Choo (2020)

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) N

Masameer Classics (2 Seasons)

The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: October 14th, 2020

A Simple Favour (2018)

Russell Peters vs. The World (1 Season)

Russell Peters: Notorious (2013)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK: October 14th, 2020

Hubie Halloween’s time at the top was brief at best as The Grinch has taken its place! The Haunting of Bly Manor, however, maintains its stay at the top of the TV list.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: October 14th, 2020 1️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

2️⃣Emily in Paris

3️⃣Ratched

4️⃣The Fall

5️⃣Schitt's Creek

6️⃣To the Lake

7️⃣Gogglebox

8️⃣60 Days In

9️⃣The Haunting of Hill House

🔟Peppa Pig — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 14, 2020

