What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: October 19th, 2020

It’s been a busy few days on Netflix UK, and we’ll be rounding up all of the latest additions from today, and the weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today, and the top 10s for October 19th, 2020.

First of all, here are the top highlights from the weekend:

Rampage (2018)

Director: Brad Peyton

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jake Lacy

One of, if not the biggest Hollywood star in the world right now, Dwayne Johnson had an extremely busy 2018. Over the top and action-packed, Rampage is everything you want from a movie based on a video game about giant monsters.

George, an albino silverback gorilla is infected with an unknown serum, forcing his body to grow to a monstrous size. His friend, guardian, and primatologist Davis Okoye team up with geneticist Dr. Kate Caldwell to prevent George, and two further infected beats, a giant wolf and a giant crocodile, from destroying the city of Chicago.

Ready Player One (2018)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 140 Minutes

Cast: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, T.J. Miller

The easter egg hunter’s dream, Ready Player One was one of the most anticipated books to movie adaptations in recent years. Filled to the brim with pop culture references from some of the greatest film and video game franchises of all time, Ready Player One is one of the best films to switch your brain off to.

After the death of James Halliday, the creator of the virtual reality world known as the OASIS, the world goes into overdrive when it’s revealed he left three keys inside the OASIS. Whoever finds the keys wins Halliday’s immense fortune, and with it control of the OASIS.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: October 19th, 2020

Beirut Oh Beirut (1975)

Bosta (2005)

Ghadi (2013)

Heritages (2014)

The Kite (2003)

Listen (2017)

The Little Wars (1982)

Out of Life (1991)

Panoptic (2017)

Taxi Ballad (2012)

Under the Bombs (2007)

Unsolved Mysteries (2 Volumes)

West Beirut (1999)

What Did I Mess (2018)

Whispers (1980)

Zozo (2005)

New Movies & TV Series Added to Netflix at the Weekend: October 19th, 2020

Interior Design Masters (1 Season)

Nobody’s Foul (2018)

The 15:17 to Paris (2018)

About Time (2013)

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Father Figures (2017)

Game Night (2018)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Rampage (2018)

Ready Player One (2018)

Start-Up (Season 1) N

Wonder Wheel (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: October 19th, 2020

Distorted (1 Season)

Miss Representation (2011)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: October 19th, 2020

Rampage has claimed the top spot from The Grinch, meanwhile, The Haunting of Bly Manor continues to stay at the top of the UK’s most popular TV series.

Most TV Popular on Netflix UK: October 19th, 2020 1️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

2️⃣Emily in Paris

3️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

4️⃣Ratched

5️⃣The Bureau of Magical Things

6️⃣The Haunting of Hill House

7️⃣Dream Home Makeover

8️⃣To the Lake

9️⃣The Last Kids on Earth

🔟Schitt's Creek — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 19, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!