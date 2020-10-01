What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: October 1st, 2020

It’s a bountiful start to the month on Netflix UK with the 64 new additions to the library! Sadly, this also means we’ve seen the removal of over 60 titles on Netflix UK too. But, with plenty of horror-themed additions arriving today, its time to get in the mood for some Halloween magic. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for October 1st, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Corpse Bride (2005)

Director: Tim Burton, Mike Johnson

Genre: Animation, Drama, Family | Runtime: 77 Minutes

Cast: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman, Paul Whitehouse

Beautifully animated, and easily recognizable through Tim Burton’s iconic art style, the Corpse Bride has arrived on Netflix just in time for Halloween.

Victor Van Dort, a shy but handsome groom inadvertently “marries” the corpse of a dead woman, Emily, while practicing his wedding vows.

The Addams Family (1991)

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Hedaya, Elizabeth Wilson

Both The Addams Family and Addams Family Values are now available to stream on Netflix!

Uncle Fester, the supposed long lost brother of Gomez Addams, reunites with his eccentric family. In truth, he is the adopted son of a loan shark who intends to swindle the Addams family out of their wealth and fortune.

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller | Runtime: 48 Minutes

Cast: Misel Maticevic, Martina Gedeck, Klaus Steinbacher, Mercedes Muller, Brigitte Hobmeier

One of the hottest releases from Germany on Netflix this year, what better way to start October than a little bit of Oktoberfest?

In the city of Munich, a rich newcomer to the city intends to spoil the local Oktoberfest with his own new brewery. When it’s revealed that his daughter and has fallen for one of his rival’s heirs, a chain of events are set in motion with violent and destructive consequences.

What’s new on Netflix UK Today: October 1st, 2020

64 New Additions to the UK library:

28 Days (2000)

A Moving Image (2016)

A United Kingdom (2016)

A.M.I. (2019)

Adaption (2002)

Addams Family Values (1993)

The Addams Family (1991)

Aliens (Season 1)

All Because of You (2020) N

The American Game (2019)

Banana (Season 1)

Beyond the Mat (1999)

The Book of Sun (2020)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) N

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019)

Case 39 (2009)

Code Lyoko (4 Seasons)

Cold Harbour (2013)

The Conjuring (2013)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Elsewhere (2020)

The Expanse (2 Seasons) N

Familiar Wife (Season 1)

Food Wars (Season 2)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Gangster Squad (2013)

Generation Revolution (2016)

Gone Too Far! (2013)

Good Morning, Veronica (Season 1) N

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Hunger (2008)

I’m Leaving Now (2019)

Into the Storm (2014)

Journey of an African Colony (Season 1)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Labour Pains (2009)

The Last Tree (2019)

Life as We Know It (2010)

The Lucky One (2012)

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Season 1) N

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

Pose (Season 2)

Problem Child (1990)

The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan 2: England Away (2013)

Rock On!! (2009)

Rocks (2019)

Selma (2014)

The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants (2005)

Skyline (2010)

Super 8 (2011)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Tucked (2018)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Vampire Academy (2014)

White Chicks (2004)

White Teeth (Season 1)

Zarafa (2012)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix Today: October 1st, 2020

300 Miles to Heaven

A Year of the Quiet Son

Aashayein (2010)

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid

Arena

The Betrayed (2008)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Big Night

Blue Velvet

Burnistoun

Chewing the Fat (1 Season)

Cold Skin (2017)

The Cruise

Duenos del paraiso (1 Season)

Escape from the “Liberty” Cinema

Ferris Buellar’s Day Off

Fish Don’t Blink (2002)

Fishtail

Ghostbusters 2

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hotel Pacific

How to Be a Latin lover

Humko Deewana Kay Gaye

Ice Guardians (2016)

Jelaousy and Medicine

Kajraare

Karzzzz

Katt Williams: Live

La Dona

Limmy’s Show (1 Season)

Lockout

The Lynx

Maniac (2012)

The Mask You Live In

Mean Streets (1973)

Medium

My Babysitter’s a Vampire

The Never Ending Story

Paranormal: White Noise

Patiala House

Posse

The President’s Barber (2004)

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes

Ready (2011)

Road House (1989)

Sex and the City: The Movie

Shark Tale

Shark Tank (3 Seasons)

Sheep & Wolves

The Spiral

Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story

Time Out (2018)

The Titan

Two Moon Junction (1988)

Viking Destiny

Walking Tall

The Water Horse

Weather Forecast

Westerplatte Resists

Wrong Side Raju (2016)

Wynonna Earp (2 Seasons)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: October 1st, 2020

Ratched and Enola Holmes continue to dominate the top spots on Netflix UK this week.

