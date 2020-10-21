What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: October 21st, 2020

In the run up to Halloween, it’s been a surprisingly quiet hump day on Netflix UK. With four new additions, there is at least plenty to watch this evening. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and the top 10s of Netflix UK for Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 17

Genre: Talk-Show | Runtime: 60 Minutes

A further four huge stars take a seat with the legendary talk-show host David Letterman. Being interviewed this season is Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chapelle, and Lizzo.

Rebecca (2020) N

Director: Ben Wheatley

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance | Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas

Based on the novel by Daphne Du Maurier, Rebecca is the mystery drama you can look forward to watching on Netflix this Halloween season.

A newlywed couple arrives at the husband’s striking family estate upon the English coast where the wife soon finds herself fighting the legacy of her husband’s first wife, Rebecca, that lingers within.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: October 21st, 2020

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2020)

Enemigo Intimo (Season 2)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 3) N

Rebecca (2020) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: October 21st, 2020

October Kiss (2015)

Rhino Season (2012)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: October 21st, 2020

Rampage continues its run at the top, along with The Haunting of Bly Manor who’s run at the top will exceed two weeks this weekend.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: October 21st, 2020 1️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

2️⃣Unsolved Mysteries

3️⃣Emily in Paris

4️⃣Ratched

5️⃣The Haunting of Hill House

6️⃣Star Trek Discovery

7️⃣The Bureau of Magical Things

8️⃣Dream Home Makeover

9️⃣Schitt's Creek

🔟La Revolution — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 21, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!