What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: October 22nd, 2020

The Alienist (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans, Robert Wisdom, Douglas Smith

Previously listed as a limited series, thanks to its popularity on Netflix and in the states, TNT ordered a second season of The Alienist. The series is based on the second book of Caleb Carr’s best selling novel, and the series will be rebranded as The Angel of Darkness.

The disappearance of a daughter of a Spanish diplomat sees Dr. Kreizler, Sara and John called back into action.

Cadaver (2020) N

Director: Jarand Herdal

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 86 Minutes

Cast: Gitte Witt, Thomas Gullestad, Thorbjørn Harr, Kingsford Slayor, Maria Grazia Di Meo

Sink your teeth into some quality Halloween content with the Norwegian horror, Cadaver.

In the wake of a nuclear disaster, the streets are filled with starving survivors. A small family are given refuge, and the hope of a free meal when a charismatic hotel owner lures them in. The hotel’s entertainment for the evening blurs the lines between reality and perforamance, but is the family spectators or are they the spectacle?

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: October 22nd, 2020

Bending the Arc (2017)

Exes Bagge (2018)

The Hows of Us (2018)

You Me Her (Season 5) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: October 22nd, 2020

Adrift (2018)

Most Popular Movies and TV Series on Netflix UK Today: October 22nd, 2020

Rampage and The Haunting of Bly Manor continue their dominance of the UK top lists this week.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: October 22nd, 2020 1️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

2️⃣Unsolved Mysteries

3️⃣Emily in Paris

4️⃣Ratched

5️⃣The Haunting of Hill House

6️⃣The Bureau of Magical Things

7️⃣Dream Home Makeover

8️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

9️⃣Schitt's Creek

🔟Peppa Pig — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 22, 2020

