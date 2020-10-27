What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: October 27th, 2020

It’s a quiet Tuesday on Netflix with the addition of three new titles to the UK library. Anime fans will be happy to see today’s highlight. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK, and the top 10s for October 27th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Blood of Zeus (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Animation, Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Claudia Christian, Jason O’Mara, Derek Phillips, Elias Toufexis, Jessica Henwick

The studio behind Seis Manos and Castlevania is back once again for another incredible season of anime. Taking inspiration from the plethora of Greek Mythology, we suspect Blood of Zeus will be a smash hit with anime subscribers.

In the world’s beginning the Gods of Olympus, lead by Zeus, defeated the Titans. In the wake of their victory, the last Titan cursed the Gods and unleashed the Giants on the world. Many years later, an army from the East, using the essence of fallen giants to fuel their armies power, descend upon Greece. On the outskirts of Greece, a commoner, Heron, learns of his heritage as the son of Zeus, and his destiny to save the world.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: October 27th, 2020

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool (Season 4)

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (2020) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: October 27th, 2020

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries (3 Seasons)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Episodes Removed)

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (2017)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK: October 27th, 2020

Rebecca continues its small run at the top and Barbaren unseats The Haunting of Bly Manor!

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: October 27th, 2020 1️⃣Barbaren

2️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

3️⃣Unsolved Mysteries

4️⃣Emily in Paris

5️⃣The Queen's Gambit

6️⃣The Alienist

7️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

8️⃣Ratched

9️⃣The Haunting of Hill House

🔟Mr. Bean The Animated Series

