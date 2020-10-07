What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: October 7th, 2020

3 new titles hit Netflix UK today in your mid-week Netflix additions including Netflix’s big new Adam Sandler and a highly rated movie featuring Heather Graham. Here’s what’s new on Netflix in the United Kingdom for October 7th, 2020.

If you missed the two additions from yesterday be sure to check them out and never miss any new UK addition using our email signup below or by following our what’s new on Netflix UK hub.

Hubie Halloween (2020) Netflix Original

Genre: Comedy, Horror

Director: Steve Brill

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Maya Rudolph

Featuring Adam Sandler returning to a role you’d expect to see him play in the early 1990s is Hubie Halloween, Netflix’s big Halloween comedy movie.

It features him playing a bit of a doofus who has to save the town from something “truly spooky”.

The Rest Of Us (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Aisling Chin-Yee

Cast: Heather Graham, Jodi Balfour, Sophie Nelisse, Abigail Pniowsky

Scooping up high praise when it released at the Toronto Film Festival last year is The Rest of Us which features Heather Graham playing the role of a single mother who takes in her ex-husband’s second wife.

The movie is currently sitting at 90% on RottenTomatoes and has also received similar praise on IMDb.

To the Lake (Season 1) Netflix Original

Genre: Sci-fi

Director: Pavel Kostomarov

Cast: Viktoriya Isakova, Kirill Käro, Aleksandr Robak, Natalya Zemtsova, Maryana Spivak, Yuri Kuznetsov

The final addition of the day is a new Russian series that lands on Netflix today labeled as a Netflix Original.

The series follows a group risking their lives to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK for October 7th

Emily in Paris continues its reign at the top of the UK chart from yesterday with Channel 4’s Gogglebox rising to third place.

David Attenborough’s witness statement has failed to knock American Murder off from its top spot after it arrived on Sunday.

You can find more top 10 lists from around the world on our most popular hub.