What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: October 8th, 2020

There’s only a small handful of new additions to the UK library today, but there are lots to look forward to on Friday tomorrow. Here’s what’s new, what’s leaving, and the most popular movies and TV series on Netflix UK for October 8th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight:

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Director: Jon M. Chu

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 129 Minutes

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Daniel Radcliffe

Over the top but most importantly extremely entertaining. Leave your brain at the door with all the “magic” and illusions on show.

The Four Horsemen are forced out of retirement by a tech genius to take on the greatest heist of their careers.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: October 8th, 2020

Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (2020) N

Desmond’s (6 Seasons)

Enterprice (1 Season)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK: October 8th, 2020

American Murder continues to outperform A Life on Our Planet, and Emily in Paris is still number one.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: October 8th, 2020 1️⃣Emily in Paris

2️⃣Ratched

3️⃣Gogglebox

4️⃣The Fall

5️⃣Schitt's Creek

6️⃣Cobra Kai

7️⃣Mr Bean The Animated Series

8️⃣60 Days In

9️⃣Peppa Pig

🔟Paw Patrol — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 8, 2020

