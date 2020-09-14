What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 14th, 2020

It’s a very quiet Monday for UK subscribers thanks to the addition of two new titles to the library. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix UK for September 14th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Close Enough N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 23 Mins

Cast: J.G. Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh, Jason Mantzoukas, Kimiko Glenn, Jessica DiCicco

Outside of the US, Netflix was able to acquire the international rights to the HBO Max original series, Close Enough. Created by the minds behind Regular Show, we’re assuming plenty of fans will be flocking to check out the new series.

Josh and Emily, thirty-something Millenials who are trying to get used to life in their 30s. With their five-year-old daughter Candace in tow, Josh and Emily also live with their divorced friends inside an LA Duplex.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 14th, 2020

Close Enough (Season 1) N

Lara and the Beat (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: September 14th, 2020

Head Count (2018)

L!fe Happens (2011)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Thoroughbreds (2017)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: September 14th, 2020

We’ve seen some new titles storm their way to the top of the Netflix UK pile over the weekend. Night School and The Duchess now claim the UK movies and tv series top spots, respectively.

