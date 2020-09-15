What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 15th, 2020

A nice change of pace for the mid-month with 18 new titles added into the UK library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for September 15th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

Misfits

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 38

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Joseph Gilgun, Iwan Rheon, Robert Sheehan, Lauren Socha

Pre-Umbrella Academy fame, Robert Sheehan was well known for his breakout role as Nathan in Misfits. For Game of Thrones fans, it’ll be even weirder to see Iwan Rheon, who portrays sadistic Ramsey in GOT, as the timid and shy Simon.

5 youths on community service are struck by lightning during a freak storm. Upon awakening, each of them soon discovers they have been granted superpowers. But with great power comes great responsibility and sometimes powers get in the way of life.

Michael McIntyre: Showman N

Director: Chris Howe

Genre: Stand Up | Runtime: 62 Minutes

Michael McIntyre is back to discuss all the hilarious subjects that cloud his minds such as family, technology, sharks, and accents.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 15th, 2020

60 Days In (Season 1)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Alice Upside Down (2007)

America’s Book of Secrets (Season 1)

Ancient Aliens (Season 1)

Beyond Scared Straight (Season 1)

Gogglebox (Season 4)

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (2020) N

Intervention (Season 1)

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 1) N

Judy & Punch (2020)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (2020) N

Misfits (5 Seasons)

Northmen – A Viking Saga (2014)

Racing Stripes (2005)

Taco Chronicles (Volume 2) N

U Want Me 2 Kill Him? (2013)

The Universe (Season 1)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: September 15th, 2020

Arisen 2

Cold Case Files

Cold Case Fils Classic

Coming to America

The Dreamer

Galih dan Ratna

Gie

Happy Valley

Janaan

Natural Born Pranksters

Queens vs. Kings

Red Oleanders Raktokarobi

Rumble

Trollhunter

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: September 15th, 2020

Night School and The Duchess retain their place at the top of both respective UK lists.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: September 15th, 2020 1️⃣The Duchess

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣Away

4️⃣Cobra Kai

5️⃣Mr. Bean The Animated Series

6️⃣Get Organized with The Home Edit

7️⃣Come Dine With Me – The Tasty Bits

8️⃣Couples Come Dine With Me

9️⃣The Umbrella Academy

🔟Paw Patrol

