What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 16th, 2020

The Devil All the Time N

Director: Antonio Campos

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 138 Minutes

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Haley Bennett, Riley Keough

With over 10 million trailer views, you could argue that The Devil All the Time is one of the most hotly anticipated Netflix movies of 2020. Featuring an incredible cast, and an equally incredible story adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s novel, expect to see the drama top many movie lists.

Arvin Russel, a good but deeply complicated man, struggles to protect those that he loves when a host of sinister individuals converge upon his backwater town.

Criminal UK N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby, Rochenda Sandall, Sharon Horgan, Kunal Nayyar

What started out as a limited series became so popular that Netflix ordered a second season!

Taking you directly to the interrogation room, a cat-and-mouse game begins between the detectives and the suspects.

Baby (3 Seasons) N

Challenger (Limited Series) N

Criminal: UK (Season 2) N

The Devil All The Time (2020) N

Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed (2018)

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

MeatEater (Season 3) N

The Paramedic (2020) N

Signs (Season 2) N

Sing On! (Season 1) N

It (2017)

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2018)

The status quo of the week is maintained at the top of the UK lists. Meanwhile, towards the bottom, it looks The Umbrella Academy has crept its way back into the UK top ten list.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: September 16th, 2020 1️⃣The Duchess

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣Away

4️⃣Cobra Kai

5️⃣Mr Bean The Animated Series

6️⃣Get Organized with The Home Edit

7️⃣Come Dine with Me – The Tasty Bits

8️⃣Couples Come Dine with Me

9️⃣The Umbrella Academy

