What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 17th, 2020

After an already busy week, Thursday is one of the quietest days so far with the addition of 6 new movies and TV series to the UK library. Still, there’s, even more, to look forward to tomorrow. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix UK for September 17th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Dragon’s Dogma N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Animation, Fantasy | Runtime: 19-32 Minutes

Cast: Nana Mizuki, Yuuichi Nakamura, Takayuki Sugou, Suzuko Mimori, Yuuko Sanpei

The most underrated Capcom video game of all time will be brought to the attention of millions of people around the world, thanks to the addition of its anime adaptation. Beautifully animated, Dragon’s Dogma may go down as one of the best Netflix anime of 2020.

After losing his heart to an evil Dragon, Ethan is brought back to life as an Arisen. Determined to reclaim his heart, Ethan sets out to slay the Dragon with his newfound companion, Hannah.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 17th, 2020

100 días para enamorarnos (Season 1)

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N

GIMS: On the Record (2020) N

Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (2020) N

The Last Word (Season 1) N

Residue (2020)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: September 17th, 2020

Night School and The Duchess continue their respective reigns at the top this week!

