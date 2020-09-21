What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 21st, 2020

There’s only one new addition to the UK library this Monday morning. There were plenty of new titles that arrived last week, so if you have a backlog, Monday is the perfect time to catch up. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for September 21st, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s one and only highlight:

A Love Song for Latasha (2020) N

Director: Sophia Nahli Allison

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 19 Minutes

Los Angeles County experienced some of its worst rioting in 1992. There were multiple matches that lit the powder keg, but one of the most notable was the tragic death of Latasha Harlins. Her tragic death came only 13 days after the release of the Rodney King videotapes. This documentary explores her tragically short life, and what hopes and dreams she had before her death.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: September 21st, 2020

Inside No. 9 (4 Seasons)

The Intent 2: The Come Up (2018)

Limitless (1 Season)

The Wedding Curse (2006)

