What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 23rd, 2020

Only two new additions to the UK library for a cold and wet Wednesday. But we can now celebrate the start of Autumn as we say goodbye to a chaotic summer. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for September 23rd, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Enola Holmes N

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Genre: Adventure, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge

What would happen if Geralt of Rivia met Eleven? We don’t know! But Enola Holmes is the closest we’ll ever get to the answer. Based on the Enola Holmes novels by Nancy Springer, there is arguably no one more suited for the role of the kickass younger Holmes than Milly Bobby Brown.

The year is 1884 and the world is on the brink of change. Enola Holmes, the younger sister as the esteemed Sherlock Holmes, wakes up on her sixteenth buddy only to discover her mother has gone missing, without any clues to her whereabouts. Suddenly under the care of her brothers who attempt to send her to a school for “proper” ladies, it isn’t long before Enola escapes. As she goes in search of her mother, Enola must outwit her brothers and unravel a conspiracy that is threatening to alter the course of history.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 23rd, 2020

Enola Holmes

Slaughterhouse Rulez

