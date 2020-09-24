What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 24th, 2020

It’s another extremely quiet day on Netflix UK today with only one new addition to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for September 24th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Chef Show N

Volumes: 4 | Episodes: 25

Genre: Food, Reality | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Roy and Jon are back on their adventures around some of America’s best hot spots for food. The fourth volume sees Roy and Jon explore the world of Italian Cuisine, Baking, Burgers, and more! What we know for certain is you’ll be drooling at the dishes on show.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 24th, 2020

The Chef Show (Volume 4) N

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: September 24th, 2020

Johnny English and Ratched continue their reign at the top of the UK popular lists.