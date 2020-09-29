What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 29th, 2020

It’s another quiet Tuesday on Netflix UK with the addition of only two new titles. We’re also sad to see one of the most popular TV series on Netflix UK leave today. Here’s what’s new, leaving and most popular on Netflix UK for September 29th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2017)

Director: D.J. Caruso

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 107 Minutes

Cast: Vin Diesal, Donnie Yen, Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, Kris Wu

It took 15 years, but it was inevitable that Vin Diesal would return to the role of Xander Cage.

Years after he is believed to be dead, Xander Cage returns from his self-imposed exile to retrieve Pandora’s Box for the CIA, a device capable of turning satellites into warheads.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 29th, 2020

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (2020) N

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving on Netflix UK Today: September 29th, 2020

Hannibal (3 Seasons)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: September 29th, 2020

It’s another day at the top on Netflix UK for Enola Holmes and Ratched.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: September 29th, 2020 1️⃣Ratched

2️⃣Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

3️⃣Gogglebox

4️⃣The Fall

5️⃣Schitt's Creek

6️⃣Criminal: UK

7️⃣Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

8️⃣Mr Bean The Animated Series

9️⃣Cobra Kai

🔟Misfits — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 29, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK today? Let us know in the comments below!