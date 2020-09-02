What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 2nd, 2020

Compared to yesterday’s excitement, Wednesday is back to a normal day on Netflix UK with three new additions to the library. Here’s what’s new and most popular on Netflix UK for September 2nd, 2020.

Chef’s Table: BBQ (1 Volume) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Your mouths won’t help but water with the selection of different BBQ experiences there are to be enjoyed from around the world. Taking you on an incredible journey across America, Australia and Mexico to some of the world’s best BBQ pit masters.

Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) N

Director: Felix Binder

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Cornelia Gröschel, Finnlay Berger, Thelma Buabeng, Gisa Flake, Ralph Herforth

Netflix’s continued expansion into German content brings us even more superhero escapades.

Fast Food worker, Wendy, has been on medication her entire life. Unbeknownst to Wendy, her medication has suppressed her latent super-strength power. When she and a fellow colleague with electric powers, Elmar, discover others with superpowers, they must come to terms with the impact having these powers have on their personal lives. As they delve deeper into why they have powers, a conspiracy begins to take shape.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: September 2nd, 2020

Molly Moon and the Incredible Book of Hypnotism (2015)

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow (2008)

