What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 8th, 2020

Zombies are running rampant on Netflix UK today, but the number of additions is less of a horde and more typical Tuesday. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK today for September 8th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

#Alive (2020) N

Director: Il Cho

Genre: Action, Drama, Horror | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Ah-In Yoo, Shin-Hye Park, Hyun-Wook Lee, Bae-soo Jeon, Hye-Won Oh

Fans of Kingdom will be delighted to see the South Korean box office topper #Alive on Netflix. A perfect supplement while we wait for more news on Kingdom season 3, we suspect plenty of zombie fans will be enjoying #Alive today.

Spending his days in isolation, streaming, and playing video games, Oh Joon Woo is shocked when he witnesses a news broadcast reporting that a violent pathogen is sweeping across Korea. Taking a look outside of his apartment, flesh-eating zombies are running rampant below, trapping him, and other occupants inside. As his food and water supplies start to dwindle, and his sanity crumbles, Oh Joon Woo is left with little hope of survival.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 8th, 2020

The Handmaiden (2016)

StarBeam (Season 2) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: September 8th, 2020

Krish Trish and Baltiboy – Battle of Wits

Krish Trish and Baltiboy – Best Friends Forever

Krish Trish and Baltiboy – Comics of India

Krish Trish and Baltiboy – Oversmartness Never Pays

Krish Trish and Baltiboy – The Greatest Trick

Krish Trish and Baltiboy I

Krish Trish and Baltiboy: Part II

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: September 8th, 2020

Charlie and the Chocolate and Cobra Kai maintain their run at the top of the UK most popular lists.