What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 9th, 2020

It’s another quiet Wednesday on Netflix UK with a further five new titles added to the library for your enjoyment. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK & the daily top 10s for September 9th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlights:

The Social Dilemma N

Director: Jeff Orlowski

Genre: Documentary, Drama | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Social media has never brought us closer together, while at the same time the world has never been farther apart. In this documentary-drama, the social media impact on the world is explored and the dangers it can pose to the human race.

Cuties N

Director: Maïmouna Doucouré

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Before the french drama even released on Netflix, it had already become one of the most controversial Originals to date. The feature first debuted at the Sundance festival earlier this year where it director Doucouré won the Directing Award.

Eleven-year-old Amy, an immigrant from Senegal, lives with her mother, and two brothers, in one of Paris’s poorest neighborhoods. While waiting for her father to join them, Amy becomes enamored by her neighbor’s disobedient daughter Angelica, who is apart of the dance clique Cuties.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 9th, 2020

Cuties (2020) N

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 1) N

La Linea: Shadow of Narco (Limited Series) N

So Much Love to Give (2020) N

The Social Dilemma (2020) N

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: September 9th, 2020

Deadpool climbs to the top of the most popular movies, and Away finally grabs the number one spot away from The Fall.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: September 9th, 2020 1️⃣Away

2️⃣The Fall

3️⃣Cobra Kai

4️⃣Mr. Bean The Animated Series

5️⃣The Umbrella Academy

6️⃣Young Wallander

7️⃣Lucifer

8️⃣Peppa Pig

9️⃣Paw Patrol

