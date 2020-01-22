February is upon us and we can finally look ahead to all the new titles coming to Netflix Australia for the month. We are happy to report that there are some truly fantastic movies headed your way down under, including the release of a whole heap of amazing new Originals. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in February 2020.

There are some incredible titles to look forward to, in particular, the selection of anime that is scheduled to arrive. For the first time ever the Studio Ghibli films will have an online home for streaming. A selection of 7 Studio Ghibli films will be available to stream in February, and further films will arrive in March and April.

Also arriving in February is the 22nd installment in the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in February 2020:

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 1st, 2020:

Baby Driver (2017)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Love Jacked (2018)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Philomena (2013)

Porco Rosse (1992)

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Sergio (2020) N

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 3rd, 2020:

Team Kaylie: Part 3 N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 4th, 2020:

Faith, Hope & Love (2018)

She Did That (2017)

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (2020) N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 5th, 2020:

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’: 1 Season

Cats the Mewvie (2019)

La boda de la abuela (2019)

The Pharmacist: Limited Series N

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020)

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 6th, 2020:

Cagaster of an Insect Cage: Season 1 N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 7th, 2020:

Dragons Rescue Riders: Season 2 N

Horse Girl (2020) N

Locke & Key: Season 1 N

My Holo Love: Season 1 N

Who Killed Malcolm X? (2020) N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 8th, 2020:

The Coldest Game (2019)

Van Helsing: Season 4 N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 10th, 2020:

The Blacklist: Season 7

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 11th, 2020:

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (2020) N

Road to Roma (2020) N

Instant Hotel: Season 2 N

Q Ball (2019)

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 12th, 2020:

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 13th, 2020:

Dragon Quest Your Story (2019) N

Love Is Blind: Season 1 N

Narcos: Season 2 N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 14th, 2020:

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009)

Cable Girls: Final Season N

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Isi & Ossi (2020) N

Notting Hill (1999)

Smokin’ Aces (2006)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Eagle (2011)

Tower Heist (2011)

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 17th, 2020:

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: Season 1 N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 19th, 2020:

The Chef Show: Volume 3 N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 20th, 2020:

Spectros (2020) N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 21st, 2020:

Babies: Season 1 N

Gentefied: Season 1 N

Puerta 7: Season 1 N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 22nd, 2020:

Girl On The Third Floor (2019)

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 25th, 2020:

Every Time I Die (2019)

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 26th, 2020:

I Am Not Okay With This: Season 1 N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 27th, 2020:

Altered Carbon: Season 2 N

Followers: Season 1 N

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution (2019) N

What’s coming to Netflix Australia on February 28th, 2020:

All The Bright Places (2020) N

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 N

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 N

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

La trinchera infinita (2020) N

Queen Sono: Season 1 N

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 1 N

Unstoppable: Season 1 N

