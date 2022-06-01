What’s New on Netflix and Top 10s: June 1st, 2022

We’re officially halfway through an eventful 2022, and to mark the start of June there are 36 new movies and TV shows added to the Netflix US library.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights:

Titanic (1997)

Director: James Cameron

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 194 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher

James Cameron’s Titanic was a monster hit at the box office, bringing in well over $1 billion worldwide. Both DiCaprio and Kate Winslet were already popular actors in their own right, but Titanic sent their stardom into the stratosphere.

A survivor of the Titanic in her old age reflects on the tragic journey and her time spent on the world-famous ship. Rose was a girl of high society and upon meeting the penniless artist Jack it wasn’t long before the pair fell in love. Tragedy would strike as the star crossed lovers would have to fight for their lives while the Titanic would sink into the depths of the Atlantic

The Departed (2006)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 151 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen

Winner of four academy awards, The Departed is a must-watch for any crime-thriller fan.

Boston Police officer Billy Costigan infiltrates the Boston Mob meanwhile Colin Sullivan working for the Mob infiltrates the Boston police department. Both the police and the mob know there are moles in each other’s organizations but it’s up to Billy and Colin to find each other In a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast:

Tai Lung, voiced by Ian Shane was an incredible villain for the first Kung Fu Panda movie, but Gary Oldman as Shen is easily the best villain of the trilogy.

A year after his defeat of Tai Lung, the dragon warrior, and oversized panda Po continues his training with the furious five and master Shifu. But when Shen, a villainous peacock, attempts to conquer China, Po is unprepared when he learns that Shen is the one responsible for him being an orphan.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 1st

35 New Movies Added to Netflix: June 1st, 2022

10,000 B.C. (2008)

100 Days with Tata (2021)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Dear John (2010)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Edge of Seventen (1998)

Eraser (1996)

Half Past Dead (2002)

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Lean on Me (1989)

Leon: The Professional (1994)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Soul Plane (2004)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Takers (2010)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Boy (2016)

The Departed (2006)

The Fighter (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Player’s Club (1998)

The Space Between Us (2016)

Titanic (1997)

Troy (2004)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

We Are Marshall (2006)

We Die Young (2019)

1 New TV Show Added to Netflix: June 1st, 2022

LEGO Ninjago (5 Seasons)

