What’s New on Netflix: August 27th, 2020

It’s been yet another busy day of new releases on Netflix in the United States with six new movies and TV series added for August 27th. Here’s a look at what’s new on Netflix for today plus we’ll take a look at the top 10 movies and TV series too.

The six new titles today adds to the six that were also added to Netflix yesterday (August 26th) which included a behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher as well as a Rachel McAdams movie gem.

Now let’s dive into today’s new titles:

The Frozen Ground (2013)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Scott Walker

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Vanessa Hudgens, John Cusack, Dean Norris

Writer: Scott Walker

Runtime: 105 min

This movie from early last decade divided critics and audiences wholly. Critics slammed the Nicolas Cage flick about an Alaskan state trooper that was based on real events. Audiences, however, are far more kind with a favorable 6.4/10 on IMDb as of the time of publishing.

The Young Messiah (2016)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Director: Cyrus Nowrasteh

Cast: Adam Greaves-Neal, Sara Lazzaro, Vincent Walsh, Finn Ireland

Runtime: 111 min

Added to Netflix late yesterday came a movie with Sean Bean where he doesn’t end up dying.

It’s a religious flick that tells the story of Jesus Christ from the age of seven and his hardships experience at that young age. Just with the movie above, the opinions of the movie differ dramatically.

Edge of Seventeen (1998)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: David Moreton

Cast: Chris Stafford, Tina Holmes, Andersen Gabrych, Stephanie McVay

Writer: Todd Stephens

Runtime: 99 min

Moving on from a religious film, we move over to an iconic LGBTQ movie from the late 90s.

The flick, set in the mid-1980s, is about a teenager coping with his sexuality as he approaches the last day of school.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 27th, 2020

5 New Movies Added Today

Edge of Seventeen (1998)

Night Comes On (2018)

The Bridge Curse (2020)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Young Messiah (2016)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Aggretsuko (Season 3) Netflix Original

Most Popular TV Series and Movies for August 27th, 2020

Hoops, the brand new animated sitcom continues to rise on the TV chart now sitting at number 2. Project Power and Lucifer, however, continue their reign at the top of each list.

# Movies TV Series 1 Project Power Lucifer 2 1BR Hoops 3 Drunk Parents The Umbrella Academy 4 The Sleepover Million Dollar Beach House 5 Mr. Peabody & Sherman Trinkets 6 Despicable Me The Legend of Korra 7 The Lost Husband High Score 8 Kill the Irishman The Office 9 The Grinch Rust Valley Restorers 10 Fearless Teenage Bounty Hunters

