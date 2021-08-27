What’s New on Netflix: August 27th, 2021

Happy Friday and welcome back to another daily recap of what’s new on Netflix. Below, we’ll recap the 10 new additions to Netflix in the US and check-in with what’s trending in the US top 10s.

Today is your last chance to watch 3 Generations (2015), the LGBTQ drama about a teenager transitioning from female to male whilst having family troubles. It’s also your last chance to watch the Christmas movie A Princess for Christmas (2011).

Looking ahead to the weekend, Bread Barbershop season 2 and the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is due to hit tomorrow.

If you live outside the US, we may have just published a recap for your region. 51 new releases have hit Netflix Canada this week while the UK saw 38 new titles.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for August 27th

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Magnus Martens

Cast: Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Andy Serkis

Writer: Laurence Malkin, Andy McNab

Runtime: 124 min

As we first reported, the SVOD debut of the British film which first aired in the UK on Sky Cinema drops today.

The movie, which is also referred to as SAS: Red Notice, is about a ragtag group of heroes hijacking a train deep beneath the English Channel.

Reviews haven’t been overly strong for the movie thus far with it only carrying a 4.9 on IMDb currently.

I Heart Arlo (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Short, Adventure

Cast: Michael J. Woodard, Jennifer Coolidge, Flea

Writer: Ryan Crego

Runtime: 11 min

Arlo The Alligator is one of the best-animated feature films of the year which didn’t nearly get enough credit when it was released exclusively on Netflix in mid-April 2021.

Now, fans of the movie will get the explore the world even further with musical adventures fleshed out in a brand new show.

Titletown High (Season 1)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 34 mins

Netflix’s football content over the years has been top-tier and that continues today with a brand new series that looks into a high school football team that is accustomed to winning. You’ll get to see the efforts of both the players and staff on and off the football field.

Eight episodes make up the first season.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for August 27th

We’re experimenting below with our full lists including descriptions of the shows and movies featured. Let us know if you prefer this over the simple texts lists we usually do.

2 New Movies Added Today

He’s All That (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – An influencer specializing in makeovers bets she can transform an unpopular classmate into prom king in this remake of the teen classic “She’s All That.”

– TV-MA – English – An influencer specializing in makeovers bets she can transform an unpopular classmate into prom king in this remake of the teen classic “She’s All That.” SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021)

8 New TV Series Added Today

D.P. (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – A young private’s assignment to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality endured by each enlistee during his compulsory call of duty.

– TV-MA – Korean – A young private’s assignment to capture army deserters reveals the painful reality endured by each enlistee during his compulsory call of duty. Deadly Sins (Season 1) – – Spanish – A multimillionaire fakes his death and forces his relatives to live together in his mansion for one year to see who’s worthy of inheriting his fortune.

– – Spanish – A multimillionaire fakes his death and forces his relatives to live together in his mansion for one year to see who’s worthy of inheriting his fortune. I Heart Arlo (Season 1) Netflix Original

King of Boys: The Return of the King (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Alhaja Eniola Salami starts anew and sets her sights on a different position of power, fueled by revenge, regret and ruthlessness.

– TV-MA – English – Alhaja Eniola Salami starts anew and sets her sights on a different position of power, fueled by revenge, regret and ruthlessness. Kota Factory (Season 1) – TV-MA – Hindi – In a city of coaching centers known to train India’s finest collegiate minds, an earnest but unexceptional student and his friends navigate campus life.

– TV-MA – Hindi – In a city of coaching centers known to train India’s finest collegiate minds, an earnest but unexceptional student and his friends navigate campus life. Rebellion (Season 2 – Re-added) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Dublin’s violent Easter Rising of 1916 ignites a long and bloody conflict between British military forces and Irish revolutionary fighters.

– TV-MA – English – Dublin’s violent Easter Rising of 1916 ignites a long and bloody conflict between British military forces and Irish revolutionary fighters. RIDE ON TIME (Season 3) – TV-PG – English – Take a deep dive into the beautiful world of Japan’s top male idol groups from number one producer Johnny’s in this revealing docuseries.

– TV-PG – English – Take a deep dive into the beautiful world of Japan’s top male idol groups from number one producer Johnny’s in this revealing docuseries. Titletown High (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix US: August 27th, 2021

# TV Shows Movies 1 Clickbait Sweet Girl 2 Manifest Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed 3 All American The Loud House Movie 4 CoComelon Vivo 5 Outer Banks The Old Ways 6 The Chair The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf 7 Family Reunion The Water Man 8 Bake Squad Really Love 9 Shadowplay Untold: Caitlyn Jenner 10 Gabby’s Dollhouse Home

