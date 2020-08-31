What’s New on Netflix: August 31st, 2020

It’s the final day of August and going out in a bang (quite literally with the case of all three new releases today) is Netflix US. Tomorrow will see the release of at least 40 new titles so check back in for the September 1st additions but for now, here’s what’s new and what’s trending for August 31st, 2020.

Just a bit of housekeeping before we move on, there were 28 titles that hit Netflix US over the past 7 days which we’ve recapped. We’ve also looked ahead at everything set to come to Netflix this week.

Now let’s move onto what’s new and hot for August 31st:

Casino Royale (2006) & Quantum of Solace (2008)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Director: Martin Campbell & Marc Forster

Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Judi Dench, Mathieu Amalric

Runtime: 144 min & 106 min

A James Bond doubleheader headlines today’s new releases.

Casino Royale is a particular highlight of the Bond library as it not only the first movie to feature Daniel Craig, it’s perhaps one of the best-regarded Bond movies of the modern era.

Quantum of Solace directly follows Casino Royale and sees Bond chasing down a traitor.

Casino Royale has streamed on Netflix before. It had a two-month stint where it was available between February 2019 and April 2019 in the US.

The Debt Collector 2 (2020)

Genre: Action

Director: Jesse V. Johnson

Cast: Scott Adkins, Louis Mandylor, Marina Sirtis, Catherine Black

Writer: Jesse V. Johnson, Stu Small

Runtime: 97 min

If you’re looking for a brand new action movie then look no further than The Debt Collector 2 or Debt Collectors as its sometimes referred to as.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel:

“French and Sue have two days to collect on three debts, using as much force as it takes – all while evading the wrath of a crime lord out for revenge.”

What’s Popular on Netflix for August 31st, 2020

Nicholas Cage’s The Frozen Ground has somehow managed to sit upon the throne of being the top movie on Netflix US right now whereas Cobra Kai has kept its top position over the weekend.