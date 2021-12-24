What’s New on Netflix: Christmas Eve 2021

The holidays are here and now it’s time to settle in for Christmas day! Netflix just released a big batch of new movies and TV shows so if you’re planning on watching Netflix, here are all the new releases for December 24th, 2021.

Still to come to Netflix over the weekend includes the new British stand-up special from British comedian Jimmy Carr and a Pope Francis limited series.

Today is your last chance to watch Simon Killer (2012) and on Sunday, we’ll see the departure of the fabulous 2016 movie, Captain Fantastic.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 24th

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi

Director: Adam McKay

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence

Writer: Adam McKay, David Sirota

Runtime: 145 min

Complete with an all-star cast and crew, Don’t Look Up is one of Netflix’s biggest movies of 2021 and it’s now streaming having been available in theaters for the past week.

The movie is really simple in principle, two astronomers find out there’s a comet on the way to kill us all and nobody seems to take them seriously.

You could argue this movie is a sequel to Idiocracy and there’s a lot of deeper meaning for most of the themes present. Critics have not been particularly kind to the movie although audience reviews seem to be much kinder.

Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Bo Burnham, Thomas F. Wilson, Kari Coleman

Writer: Bo Burnham, Dan Lagana

Runtime: 21 min

First airing on MTV back in 2013, this comedy show never managed to get beyond its first season. The series tracks a young Zach Stone opting out of college to become famous.

Some have dubbed the show as being ahead of its time and there’s certainly merit to that claim. On the flip side, we can take solace in the fact that Bo Burnham has since gone onto achieve big things.

The Silent Sea (Season 1)

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, Joon Lee

Runtime: 51 mins

It’s been a rough year for Netflix fans who love space as a genre with the cancelation of Away and the likely cancelation of Another Life. Can The Silent Sea buck the trend? It certainly has the potential to.

Here’s what you can expect from the new Korean series:

“During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 24th

8 New Movies Added Today

1000 Miles from Christmas (2021) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Spanish – An auditor who completely despises Christmas is sent to a small town for work, where he meets a woman determined to change his view about the holiday.

– TV-PG – Spanish – An auditor who completely despises Christmas is sent to a small town for work, where he meets a woman determined to change his view about the holiday. Don’t Look Up (2021) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Comedy icon Jim Gaffigan offers some thoughts on the hot mess that was 2021, as well as his takes on marching bands, billionaires in space and more.

– TV-14 – English – Comedy icon Jim Gaffigan offers some thoughts on the hot mess that was 2021, as well as his takes on marching bands, billionaires in space and more. Minnal Murali (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Malayalam – A tailor gains special powers after being struck by lightning, but must take down an unexpected foe if he is to become the superhero his hometown needs.

– TV-14 – Malayalam – A tailor gains special powers after being struck by lightning, but must take down an unexpected foe if he is to become the superhero his hometown needs. STAND BY ME Doraemon (2014) – TV-PG – English – Fourth-grader Nobita Nobi tries to improve his present life so that his loyal cat robot, Doraemon, can return to his home in the future.

– TV-PG – English – Fourth-grader Nobita Nobi tries to improve his present life so that his loyal cat robot, Doraemon, can return to his home in the future. STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 (2020) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – Japanese – Nobita travels to the future to show his beloved grandma his bride, but adult Nobita has fled his own wedding. Can he ever be a good husband to Shizuka?

– TV-Y7 – Japanese – Nobita travels to the future to show his beloved grandma his bride, but adult Nobita has fled his own wedding. Can he ever be a good husband to Shizuka? Tangerine (2015) – R – English – Fresh out of a stint in jail, transgender prostitute Sin-Dee and her pal Alexandra hit the crazy streets of LA to get revenge on her fickle pimp.

– R – English – Fresh out of a stint in jail, transgender prostitute Sin-Dee and her pal Alexandra hit the crazy streets of LA to get revenge on her fickle pimp. Vicky and Her Mystery (2021) – TV-PG – French – After her mom’s death, a heartbroken girl and her dad settle in wild, beautiful Cantal. Can a special creature help her heal? Inspired by a true story.

3 New TV Series Added Today

Daughter From Another Mother (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – After realizing their babies were exchanged at birth, two women develop a plan to adjust to their new lives: creating a single –and peculiar– family.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After realizing their babies were exchanged at birth, two women develop a plan to adjust to their new lives: creating a single –and peculiar– family. The Silent Sea (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix for December 24th