What’s New on Netflix & Daily Top 10s: July 15th, 2020

Seven new titles hit Netflix in the United States today plus Unsolved Mysteries slips down the top 10 list slightly in place for a new docu-series added yesterday. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for July 15th, 2020.

Don’t forget the big release of the week is coming on Friday with the new fantasy series Cursed and on Sunday, you’ll be able to follow the Chicago Bulls with The Last Dance.

Dark Desire (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Erik Hayser

Writer: Leticia López Margalli

This series is one we suspect may follow the recent trend of softcore thrillers but will ultimately depend on which tabloid or TikToker gets hold of it.

The story follows a young married woman who has a night of passion but soon becomes entangled in a vast conspiracy murder plot.

Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1)

Genre: Reality-TV

It’s been a while since Netflix released a reality series so plugging that gap today is Skin Decision.

Skin Decision follows two experts in the skin and beauty industry called Nurse Jamie and Dr. Shiela Nazarian as they search out brand new treatments in the world of beauty.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 15th

4 New Movies Added Today

Cold Feet (2019)

Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka (2020)

Sylvia (2018)

The Players (Gli infedeli) (2019) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added Today

Dark Desire (Season 1) Netflix Original

Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sunny Bunnies (2 Seasons)

Most Popular TV Series & Movies on Netflix for July 15th

Let’s take a look at what’s hot on Netflix US right now. Almost zero movement in the movies list with The Old Guard still holding strong at number 1 (we could get some viewership data on this tomorrow).

On the TV side, the brand new limited docu-series exploring the drug trade didn’t manage to topple Zac Efron’s travel docu-series but it has squeezed above the Unsolved Mysteries reboot.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix

The Old Guard The Lorax Only Desperados How Do You Know 365 Days Despicable Me The F**k-It List I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry Elf

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix

Down to Earth with Zac Efron The Business of Drugs Unsolved Mysteries Warrior Nun Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich The Baby-Sitters Club The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space The Office Avatar: The Last Airbender Floor is Lava

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know down in the comments.