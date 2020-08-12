What’s New on Netflix & Daily Top 10s: August 12th, 2020

Five new titles have been added to Netflix in the United States over the past couple days and we’ll be diving into everything that’s new plus taking a look at the top 10 TV series and movies currently on Netflix in the US for August 12th, 2020.

There’s still plenty too look forward to this week on Netflix US including Project Power on Friday and of course, all four seasons of The Legend of Korra.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi

Director: Rob Minkoff

Cast: Ty Burrell, Max Charles, Lauri Fraser, Guillaume Aretos

Runtime: 92 min

This animated comedy will no doubt fly up the top 10 lists as per many other Dreamworks and animated features that have dominated the most popular lists throughout the summer.

The reboot covers the time-travelling adventures of a dog and his adopted sun.

The movie was last streaming on Netflix between 2015 and 2016. It now rejoins the TV series that is streaming on Netflix that consists of four seasons.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Genre: Biography

Director: Sharan Sharma

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar

Gunjan Saxena represents one of the biggest movies to come out of India exclusively for Netflix this year.

The biopic covers the career of Gunjan Saxena who made history becoming the first pilot to operate within the Indian Air Force and took part in the Kargil War that took place in the late 1990s.

English audio dub and subs are available for the new movie.

(Un)Well (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Reality-TV

New documentary series have been dropping on Netflix left, right and centre and (Un)Well continues that trend.

The new series that’s produced by Kaitlin Paramor looks into the wellness industry and how it makes its money and whether it does so ethically.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 12th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) Netflix Original

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) Netflix Original

Scary Movie V (2013)

1 New TV Series Added Today

(Un)Well (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Titles on Netflix US for August 12th, 2020

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix Today

The Lost Husband Work It Dennis the Menace Jurassic Park Mr. Deeds National Security We Summon the Darkness Despicable Me Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave The Kissing Booth 2

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Today

The Umbrella Academy World’s Most Wanted The Seven Deadly Sins Shameless Wizards: Tales of Arcadia Selling Sunset Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event The Last Dance The Office The Rain

