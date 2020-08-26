What’s New on Netflix & Daily Top 10s: August 26th, 2020

It’s hump day and Netflix has a bunch of new releases including a number of titles we weren’t expecting and Witcher fans, in particular, are getting a nice bonus treat today. Let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix for August 26th, 2020 in the US, and also check in on the top 10 movies and TV series right now.

There’s still lots else to look forward to this week on Netflix including the big release of Cobra Kai on Friday. Also, we’re continuously updating our September 2020 release list so keep an eye on that too.

Now let’s take a look at the six new titles for August 26th.

Morning Glory (2011)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Roger Michell

Cast: Rachel McAdams, Noah Bean, Jack Davidson, Vanessa Aspillaga

Writer: Aline Brosh McKenna

Runtime: 107 min

From Paramount Pictures, Netflix has picked up Morning Glory for the first time since the Rachel McAdams movie premiered a decade ago in a thing called a cinema.

The movie follows what one young producer hopes to be a revival for a failing morning news show.

Reviews have this one firmly down the middle with a 55% RottenTomatoes rating and 6.5/10 over on IMDb.

Making The Witcher (2020)

Genre: Documentary, Behind-the-Scenes

Director: Nathan Wiley

Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Mimi Ndiweni, Adam Levy

Runtime: 32 mins

Fans of The Witcher will no doubt be way ahead of us in adding Making The Witcher to their queues. The in-depth documentary that spans half an hour takes you behind the scenes of season 1 including everything from casting to behind the scenes on location.

Rising Phoenix (2020)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Director: Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

Cast: Tatyana McFadden, Bebe Vio Beatrice, Jonnie Peacock, Jean Baptiste Alaize

Runtime: 105 min

We may have missed out on the Olympic and Paralympic games this year as Japan 2020 has been delayed but Netflix is hoping to fill the gap with his awe-inspiring doc that looks at a few of the athletes competing in the paralympic games.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 26th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

Lingua Franca (2019)

Making The Witcher (2020) Netflix Original

Morning Glory (2010)

Rising Phoenix (2020)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Her Mother’s Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original

Million Dollar Beach House (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular on Netflix for August 26th, 2020

Lucifer and Project Power continue their reign at the top of the respective TV and movie lists with some movement further down the lists if you compare against yesterday.

Notably, Trinkets failed to enter the top 10 TV series list which could explain its second season and done status.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix

Project Power Drunk Parents The Sleepover 1BR Mr. Peabody & Sherman The Lost Husband Despicable Me Kill the Irishman The Grinch Fearless

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix

Lucifer The Umbrella Academy Hoops The Legend of Korra Trinkets High Score Rust Valley Restorers Teenage Bounty Hunters The Game The Office

